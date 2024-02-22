How Did Hydeia Broadbent Die? Prominent HIV/AIDS Activist Who Once Made Oprah Winfrey Cry after Revealing She Was Born With AIDS Dies Aged 39

A woman, 39, who had been living with AIDS since birth and previously moved Oprah Winfrey to tears during a televised appearance, has died due to organ failure, according to reports. Hydeia Broadbent gained international recognition at the age of 11 when she shared her heartbreaking story of being diagnosed with HIV on Oprah Winfrey's talk show in 1996.

Since sharing her poignant story, Broadbent dedicated her entire life to advocacy for HIV/AIDS and actively worked to combat the stigma associated with the virus. Her efforts were particularly notable during the AIDS crisis in the United States on the 1990s when an HIV diagnosis was often considered a terminal condition.

End of an Extraordinary Life

On Wednesday, her father, Loren Broadbent, announced her death via a post on Facebook. "With great sadness, I must inform you all that our beloved friend, mentor and daughter Hydeia, passed away today after living with AIDS since birth," he wrote alongside a photo of her.

"Despite facing numerous challenges throughout her life, Hydeia remained determined to spread hope and positivity through education around HIV/AIDS."

As per Kimberley R. McCoy, a relative, Broadbent underwent dialysis and was on life support last year.

Abandoned by her biological mother, who struggled with drug addiction, shortly after birth in Nevada, Broadbent found a new family when she was adopted by Loren and Patricia Broadbent.

However, when she was just four years old, it was revealed that she had been HIV-positive since birth and had developed AIDS.

During her early years, until the age of six, she accompanied her adoptive mother, a social worker, in efforts to raise awareness about HIV. Later, she began speaking about the condition independently, becoming an advocate for HIV awareness.

Raising Awareness Till Her Last Day

In her appearance on Oprah, Broadbent shared that grappling with the disease was the most challenging aspect of her life, elaborating on the difficulties it had brought into her life. "I had fungus in my brain, blood infections and pneumonia. I went cold blue a couple of times and that was when I was five.

"A lot of my friends have died of AIDS. Because I don't have a choice. And I see so many people living recklessly. Just putting their lives on the line. At what point do we get it?

"You are not just dealing with HIV, AIDS. We have to address a person's mental state because if I don't feel good and I'm not happy and I don't want to get out of bed, I'm not going to take these pills to save my life."

Upon hearing Broadbent's revelation during the interview, Oprah Winfrey became visibly emotional, welling up with tears. However, Broadbent later shared that at the time, she was unaware of Winfrey had cried.

"I actually don't remember her crying. I remember being on the stage and spending time with her after the show. She introduced me to her dogs and she gave me an All American Girl Addy Doll. Last year when I was featured in Oprah's Where Are They Now, the response was overwhelming.

"I found out I was one of the most requested updates by viewers. So many people feel like they have watched me grow up, and are just excited to know I'm doing well and still speaking out," Broadbent had written on Instagram.

She was also a featured guest on 'A Conversation with Magic Johnson' on Nickelodeon in 1992, aiming to raise awareness among children about HIV. Top of Form