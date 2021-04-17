What is America First Caucus? Trump Loyalists Gear Up to Promote US as 'Anglo-Saxon Nation'

Two hard right House Republicans are reportedly planning to launch a new America First Caucus to promote the policies of former President Donald Trump. The platform will be launched with the aim of promoting "common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions" and infrastructure that "befits the progeny of European architecture," Punchbowl News reported on Friday.

The flier also outlined a nativist argument warning that "mass immigration" poses a threat to "the long-term existential future of America as a unique country with a unique culture and a unique identity." Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar took the initiative to form the far-right caucus.

Following Trump's Footsteps

Several hard right Republicans on Friday confirmed that they would be joining the platform including Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. Also, Representative Louie Gohmert is considering joining the platform.

News of America First Caucus somehow got leaked on Friday after following which Nick Dyer, a spokesman for first-term congresswoman Greene, dismissed the Punchbowl report as "gossip." However, he later issued a statement in which he mentioned that the America First platform would be "announced to the public very soon."

Congressional caucuses are voluntary groups that are mostly made up of lawmakers who seek to advance certain policy agendas. While the groups operate outside of the formal congressional legislative structure, many have found success influencing debate and amplifying their shared policy prescriptions.

Documents obtained by Punchbowl reveal that the caucus' seven-page policy platform embraces Trump's world view and the idea would be to tuck behind him. "The America First Caucus (AFC) exists to promote Congressional policies that are to the long-term benefit of the American nation," it begins. It says the group aims to "follow in President Trump's footsteps, and potentially step on some toes and sacrifice sacred cows for the good of the American nation."

Better America Objective

The idea of the platform is to follow the ideologies of Trump and the goals he had set for a better America. The group calls for limiting legal immigration "to those that can contribute not only economically, but have demonstrated respect for this nation's culture and rule of law."

Besides, it also voices support for infrastructure "that reflects the architectural, engineering and aesthetic value that befits the progeny of European architecture."

Strong Support and Opposition

Gaetz was among the first Republicans who said that eh would be joining the platform. Gaetz, who is currently facing a federal sex-trafficking probe, announced his "proud" support for the group, tweeting, "We will end wars, stop illegal immigration & promote trade that is fair to American workers."

Other Trump loyalists on Capitol Hill, like Reps. Barry Moore and Louie Gohmert, have also agreed to join the caucus, Punchbowl News reported. The outlet also reported that the caucus was the brainchild of Greene with able support from Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.

"I´m proud to join @mtgreenee in the #AmericaFirst Caucus. We will end wars, stop illegal immigration & promote trade that is fair to American workers." Gaetz is facing a federal investigation for sex trafficking accusations, according to people who have described the probe on condition of anonymity.

The House voted in February to remove Greene, a freshman from Georgia, from her committee assignments following reports that her comments encouraged political violence, suggesting that the Parkland, Florida, school shooting was a "false flag" operation and conspiratorial claim that a space laser controlled by Jewish financiers started a California wildfire in 2018. However, tactics have helped her win support on the far right.

That said, Democrats including Rep. Peter Welch denounced the caucus on Twitter as "nakedly racist and disgusting." GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois tweeted, "Just when I was hoping to take a long weekend away from crazy I see this." "Completely disgusted," he said.

Representative Don Beyer referred to the group as the "White Supremacist Caucus" on Twitter.

Trump introduced his America First agenda at his inauguration in 2017 and made it a recurring theme during his tenure. According to Reuters, Gohmert, a Trump ally, told reporters the caucus aims "to get our own country in order, so it's sustainable."