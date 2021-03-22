FACT CHECK: Is Kamala Harris Forcing Children to Learn Arabic Numerals in US Schools?

Vice President Kamala has been making news ever since she won the elections. Of late she has been a subject of discussion on social media. Lately, a claim is being made on social media that Harris is forcing children to learn Arabic numerals in school. The claim stems from a report in a Facebook page that reads: "Kamala's education bill forces children to learn Arabic numerals in all schools. This is happening in the United States of America."

Since then the post has gone viral and social media users have been trying to ascertain if Harris really has been moving forward with such a bill that will make it compulsory for children to learn Arabic in schools in the United States. Although many have rubbished the claims, several social media users are still trying to find out the authenticity of the post.

What's the Claim?

On March 17, the 'America's Last Line of Defense' Facebook page came up with a post. The post had a photograph of Harris with a caption in bold that read: "Kamala's education bill forces children to learn Arabic numerals in all schools. This is happening in the United States of America."

The post immediately went viral with many immediately slamming Harris. At the same time, several social media users start casting doubt over the authenticity of the claims, while many wanted to know if Harris really was forcing children to learn Arabic numerals in schools. However, it is still not known why of so many languages particularly Arabic was mentioned.

In fact, it was the backlash that raised more doubts. "Oh you mean like king Biden telling us we have to be good little surfs and we might get to have a cookout on the fourth of July? That is your crock of doody!!" wrote one user.

"Like hell we will. This is as much disgusting as the Dems agenda to turn our wonderful nation into a hell hole. Nobody in their right mind would ever want to live by Socialism Communism beat down," another one wrote.

What's the Truth

While many continued slamming Harris, it needs to be pointed out that photograph was actually a meme and was not created to spread misinformation as part of fake news. The origin of the meme was a Facebook page associated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature and was with no intention to spread false information.

In fact, the website clearly mentions in a note that reads: "Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site's pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical."

In fact the website clearly mentions that it runs with objective of making fun prominent personalities but with no intentions to hurt anyone. So, to put is straight neither has Harris tried to force children to learn Arabic numerals in schools nor is she moving with any bill that will make students to learn Arabic in school.