Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash for Asking Fans to Donate to Makeup Artist's GoFundMe for Brain Surgery

Kylie Jenner is being slammed on social media after asking her fans to help pay for makeup artist Samuel Rauda's brain surgery that was required after a car accident. Following Rauda's car accident last weekend, Jenner posted a request for her fans to contribute and gave $5,000 to the cause herself, which featured a screenshot of the Instagram Story.

However, the request didn't go down well with her fans as they feel the paltry amount could have been paid by Jenner herself, who is a billionaire. Since then a number of her fans have taken to Twitter saying that Jenner should not have waited for people to pay for Rauda but as a friend could have given the entire amount for his surgery.

Leaving a Bad Impression

Jenner, 23, who has worked with Rauda, last week urged to her 222 million Instagram followers: "Swipe up to visit his families [sic] go fund me," according to The Sun. Alongside information for his GoFundMe page, the reality TV star wrote in a now-expired Instagram Stories post: "May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families go fund me."

Rauda's family is asking for $120,000 to help cover his medical expenses. The initial goal was to raise $10,000 and there was already $6,000 pledged so Jenner added another $5,000 to bring it over its goal. The amount pledged reached $97,000 after Jenner's support became public.

Although Jenner's request helped in raising more donations, the idea didn't go well with her fans. Several fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans took to Twitter to slam Jenner for requesting others to donate money, as many pointed out that she is rich and can afford to cover the medical costs herself.

Social media critics decried that the Kylie Cosmetics founder – the highest-paid celebrity of 2020, according to Forbes, who has an estimated net worth of $900 million – was asking fans for money.

Disappointing Her Fans

Many of her fans, who had so long been praising the star, immediately took to Twitter to slam her. "Wait so kylie jenner's make up artist got into a car accident and needed $60k for emergency brain surgery and she asked her fans to donate???? and then only donated $5,000 when she's a literal billionaire?" wrote one user.

"Why is kylie jenner asking for donations to fund her makeup artist's surgery when she's a billionaire," another user tweeted. "If I was as rich as Kylie Jenner I simply wouldn't ask ppl on the internet to donate for my best friend's brain surgery but we all built different i guess!" wrote yet another user.

In 2019, Forbes named Jenner the world's "youngest self-made" billionaire at the age of 21. Last spring, however, the publication yanked the title, noting at the time: "Kylie's business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe."

Besides, Jenner also owns a private $72 million private jet and multiple homes, and regularly shows off her $36 million Holmby Hills mansion on social media.

That said, some also defended the actress amid this backlash. "She didn't organize the gofundme page, it was published by Johanna Portillo 5 days ago. + the goal is $120,000 & she made a donation on Day 2 when she found out about the gofundme page probably. The fact that she donated something is important. Dnt write her off," one user posted. Rauda's current medical status is still unknown.