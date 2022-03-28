Video of Uncensored Exchange Goes Viral After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock During Oscar Awards Ceremony

Videos posted on social media carry a clipping of the uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock have gone viral after the Hollywood actor slapped the anchor at the Oscar Awards Ceremony.

Will Smith lost his cool and slapped Rock after the latter cracked a joke at his wife. Reportedly, this all started as Rock, while presenting an award, cracked a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith about a sequel to G.I Jane and her bald head. Offended over the joke, Smith walked towards the stage, slapped Rock and returned to his seat.

It is learnt that Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggle with hair loss.This sudden development caught all the guests present at the occasion unawares.

Uncensored Exchange Between Will Smith and Chris Rock

Despite the efforts made by the broadcasters to mute the exchange that followed between the two, the audio-visual clips escaped the grandiose set up of Dolby Theatre, creating a buzz on social media.

Here are the excerpts of the exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock as shared in the videos posted on social media.

Stunned at being slapped, Rock said, "Will Smith has smacked the shit out of me, that was a greatest night in the history of television."

At the same time, angry Smith stated, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu----ng mouth."

As per the reports, Sean "Diddy" Combs took the stage shortly after and said: "Will and Chris, we're going to solve that like family at the gold party." The cameras then panned to the Smiths who were seen laughing and clapping.

A twitter user wrote, "Chris Rock made a joke about Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith being in "G.I. Jane" because of her bald head. She's spoken openly about having a hair loss condition. Will Smith ran on stage, and slapped Chris Rock. What a slap!! #Oscars

Another user expressed, "If @willsmithseriously did that â€” and he wins the OSCAR â€” he just stained the greatest moment of his career. You cannot do that S$&@!!Especially as a BLACK MAN, in that position, to ANOTHER BLACK MAN(@chrisrock) on THAT STAGE. If this was not a joke, Will won't live this down!!!

"The fact that Will Smith wasn't kicked out of the Oscars and arrested for assaulting Chris Rock shows how Hollywood allows, enables, and celebrates the very worst behaviors. Workplace violence isn't tolerated in normal industries," shared another twitter user.