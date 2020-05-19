A senior journalist from the Philippines has gained the appreciation of the social media users world over after she kept her cool even as her two cats were caught fighting behind her while she was live on TV.

The cute video of the cats wrestling behind her since then has gone viral and is being shared widely.

Doris A. Bigornia, who is a Filipina journalist, field reporter, and news presenter was caught off guard when her cat babies - Bella and Nala got into a fight while she was Live on TV.

Doris Bigornia managed to keep calm even as a huge catfight erupted behind her during a live TV interview. The two cats were seen exchanging blows at each other during the live interview, while the journalist kept looking to her left in an effort to get some help as the catfight continued and both the cats kept scraping at each other.

After the video of the cats fighting went viral on social media, Bigornia shared the interview on her Twitter page saying: "Children!!! There is a law in the studio!"

Thousands of social media users since then have shared the video online while expressing their surprise on how the journalist was able to keep calm. Bigorinia continued with her interview without getting too distracted by the two cats fighting behind her.

Room Rater gave the catfight a "10/10" while another Twitter user said she wondered what happened after the broadcast ended.

Katy Penland said on Twitter: "I'd give my right arm to see what happened just after this clip was ended. What'd she do? What'd the CATS do?

With coronavirus forcing many into homes, several such work from home (WFH) blooper videos has emerged online.

Earlier last month a WFH Spanish news anchor Alfonso Merlos was caught out by viewers when they spotted a semi-naked woman during a live TV interview.

It was later found that the journalist was having an affair with a fellow journalist, Alexia Rivas even though he was dating Spanish Big Brother star Marta López. The scandalous video also put Alfonso Merlos in trouble after it emerged that the two journalists had broken coronavirus protocol to have a fling, MailOnline had reported.