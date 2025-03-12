Weverse Con Festival 2025: Date, Venue, Lineup, and More

Weverse Con Festival is returning with a new set of K-pop bands and artists to entertain Korean music lovers worldwide. The con festival will take place as a two-day event in May and June at INSPIRE Arena. With only two months left for the star-studded musical event, the organizers have shared a few details about the live show, including the date, venue, and lineup.

The global music and fan lifestyle Weverse Con Festival aims to provide diverse experiences to K-pop fans. The glam event will highlight the legacy of Korean popular music and present diverse performances by globally known K-pop artists. It will provide a platform for artists and fans to communicate across generations through music.

Here is everything about Weverse Con Festival 2025, including the date, venue, and lineup.

Date and Venue

The con festival will be held on Saturday (May 31) and Sunday (June 1) at the INSPIRE Entertainment Resort at INSPIRE Arena in Incheon, South Korea.

Lineup

The organizers released the first lineup of performers, which includes &TEAM, FIFTY FIFTY, Jeong Sun Ah, Lee Mu Jin, LIGHTSUM, Min Kyoung Ah, NOWADAYS, P1Harmony, and TWS.

Netizens' Reactions

K-pop fans shared their excitement online after seeing the first lineup of performers through various online platforms. Here are a few of them:

Stay tuned for details about complete lineup of performers, ticket sales, live streaming details, and more.