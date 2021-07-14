After three straight losses, Australia will be playing its fourth T20 against West Indies for pride. The match will be played at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia on Wednesday, 14 July.

The victory against Australia has boosted the confidence of West Indies as it prepares for the T20 World Cup to be held, later this year. Although the visitors do not have a full-fledged team, the fourth consecutive series loss after England, India, and New Zealand is not going to help the Aussies for the big tournament.

In the first match, West Indies defeated Australia by 18 runs despite scoring just 145 runs. In the second match, the home side scored 196 runs and bowled out the visitors for 140 to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

In the third match, West Indies beat Australia by six wickets after putting 141 runs on board to win the five-match series.

Playing 11 for West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher/Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran (capt & wk), Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh Jr, Obed McCoy/Oshane Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell.

Playing 11 for Australia: Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Moises Henrqiues, Ashton Turner, Dan Christian, Mitchell Starc, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood.

Where to Watch The Match Live Online?

The cricket fans in Australia can enjoy the match live on Foxtel iQ, Foxtel Now, and Kayo Sports on their websites and by downloading the apps.

Netizens in India can watch the match on FanCode app or its website, BT Sports website in the UK, SuperSport in Africa, Flow Sports in Carribean, ATN Cricket Plus in Canada and ESPN+ in the US .

Time: 7.30 PM local time, 05:00 AM IST, 11:30 PM GMT