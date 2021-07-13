The grand finale of the 13th season of MasterChef Australia will be held on Tuesday, 13 July. Justin Narayan, Kishwar Chowdhury, and Pete Campbell have reached the last stage of the show which is aired on Network Ten.

The show was kicked off with huge expectations on 22 April. After four months, three contestants have entered the grand finale. The winner will walk away with prize money of $250,000.

Justin Narayan is a youth pastor and first-generation Australian with Fijian and Indian heritage. He started cooking at the age of 13. "Growing up I was constantly around food, mum or grandma were always cooking because someone always seemed to be coming over. So I guess food and hospitality have always been in the culture of our family so that was a pretty good initiation. Growing up I absolutely loved watching cooking shows and so did my grandparents so that was the little thing that we would always bond over," he said

Kishwar Chowdhury has her roots in India and Bangladesh. She was born and brought up in Melbourne and her parents were the founders of the Bangla community in Victoria. The 38-year old is married to Ehtesham and has 11-year-old son. She wants to pen a book on Bangladeshi recipes.

Pete Campbell is a fan favourite contestant who is leading in the group despite Monday night's challenges ended in disaster as he served up quail undercooked and raw. He is one of the most creative chefs of this season who has always ready to take risks.

Looking at the trends on social media, he has a higher chance of winning the trophy.

Watch MasterChef Live Online

Netizens can watch the grand finale live online. Check out the below links to catch the action as it happens. It begins at 7.30 pm local time (3.00 pm IST, 5.30 am ET).

