Wendy Williams Suffering From Alcohol Induced Dementia, Reveals Son

Wendy Williams, the ex-talk show host, has been disclosed to be grappling with alcohol-induced dementia, according to her son, Kevin Hunter Jr. This revelation regarding the former talk show host's health condition surfaced during the airing of the Lifetime documentary titled 'Where is Wendy Williams?'

Diagnosis Was Made in 2023

Following the cancellation of her self-titled show in June 2022, Wendy Williams has been out of the spotlight. However, she attempted a comeback by launching a podcast.

The initial two episodes of "Where is Wendy Williams" premiered shortly after it was disclosed by a representative that Wendy received a diagnosis of "primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD)" in 2023.

Daily Mail reported that Kevin disclosed that doctors have stated that alcohol had begun to affect her headspace and her brain. "I was able to really learn more about things going on with my mother internally. They basically said that because she was drinking so much, it was starting to affect her headspace and her brain. So, I think they said it was alcohol-induced dementia," he said.

William Learnt About her Brain Damage in Rehab

According to the outlet, the talk show host initially learned of her alcohol-related brain damage diagnosis while undergoing treatment at a rehab center in Delray Beach in 2019. Discussing her aunt's condition, Wendy Williams' niece, Alex Finnie, stated that she became aware of the diagnosis in the autumn of 2022.

"All I know is that it was dementia. You look back at little things, and it's a slow roll. It's little things like, "When's your birthday again?' You know? 'What's his name again?" -But after seeing my aunt and really spending time with her in a state where she's in right now, I quickly realized that things were just not normal. It's heartbreaking. When it's come to my aunt's dementia, there are three things that didn't help her: divorce, the pandemic and then losing my grandmother,' Alex said.

The documentary also covered about Kevin facing faced criticism for his handling of Williams' finances. However, in the documentary, he refuted any allegations of exploitation, stating he never took money without his mother's consent.

"My mom made me power of attorney because at that time the banks started accusing the family of doing things that weren't true and saying that my mom wasn't fit to make choices," he said.