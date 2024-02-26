Who was Aaron Bushnell? U.S Airman Dies After Self Immolation Outside Israeli Embassy, Graphic Video Goes Viral

Aaron Bushnell, the US Air Force member who set himself ablaze outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., has died. Bushnell streamed the harrowing act of self-immolation while vocally advocating for the liberation of Palestine. The video capturing the incident, which occurred on Sunday afternoon, has rapidly circulated across social media platforms.

Bushnell Carried Liquid in Bottle Before Self-Immolation

The disturbing video, which has since been removed from various platforms, depicts Bushnell documenting his journey as he approaches the designated spot for his self-immolation. "My name is Aaron Bushnell. I am active-duty member of the United States Air Force and I will no longer be complicit in the genocide. I am about to engage in extreme act of protest but what compared to people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonizers is not extreme at all. This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal," he declares solemnly.

Subsequently, Bushnell places the camera on the ground and crosses the road, retrieving his service cap from his pocket. Pouring liquid from a bottle onto himself, he dons the cap before igniting the flames, passionately proclaiming, "Free Palestine." In the background, a concerned individual repeatedly asks Bushnell, "May I help you, sir?"

As the fire consumes him and he cries out in agony, the bystander urgently requests a fire extinguisher while pleading for Bushnell to lie down for safety.

New York Post reported that Bushnell's death was confirmed by a US Air Force spokesperson. The 25-year-old died overnight, as per the outlet.

Social Media Reacts

Social media users expressed their thoughts regarding the self-immolation and subsequent death of Bushnell. "RIP Aaron Bushnell! As your legacy, the genocide must be stopped," wrote a user.

"I just saw a clip of Aaron Bushnell self-immolating, oh my god. May you rest in peace, Aaron Bushnell. May the cause that you die for prevails and may every single person who is accomplice in the ongoing genocide & in your death suffer for eternity," wrote another.

"I will always remember and shout this man's name. This guy is Aaron Bushnell! And he is more human than you are... I will always pray for him and his family. I will curse you and your family too!" read another post.