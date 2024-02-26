Did an Israeli Guard Shoot Aaron Bushnell? Speculation As Guard Seen Pointing Gun at US Airman Engulfed in Flames in Viral Video

Hours after Aaron Bushnell, the 25-year-old US Airman died after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., speculations about an Israeli guard trying to shoot him has surfaced on social media. The picture of a guard aiming a gun at Bushnell as he was engulfed in flames, has surfaced on social media.

Bushnell streamed the harrowing act of self-immolation while vocally advocating for the liberation of Palestine.

Bushnell Self-Immolated Outside Israeli Embassy

The disturbing video, which has since been removed from various platforms, depicts Bushnell documenting his journey as he approaches the designated spot for his self-immolation. "My name is Aaron Bushnell. I am active-duty member of the United States Air Force and I will no longer be complicit in the genocide. I am about to engage in extreme act of protest but what compared to people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonizers is not extreme at all. This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal," he declares solemnly.

Bushnell places the camera on the ground and crosses the road, retrieving his service cap from his pocket. Pouring liquid from a bottle onto himself, he dons the cap before igniting the flames, passionately proclaiming, "Free Palestine." In the background, a concerned individual repeatedly asks Bushnell, "May I help you, sir?"

As the fire consumes him and he cries out in agony, the bystander urgently requests a fire extinguisher while pleading for Bushnell to lie down for safety. He is seen collapsing on the ground soon after which cops rush with fire extinguisher. A uniformed person is also seen aiming a gun at Bushnell while maintaining a distance from the flames.

Social Media Reacts

Even though it was the identity of the man holding the gun was not disclosed there was speculation about his identity on social media.

"It's really hard to know what to say about zionist nazis anymore. Check the Israeli embassy guard aiming to shoot the man who's set himself on fire. RIP Aaron Bushnell," tweeted a user while sharing the image.

"I really hope this stupid cop is identified. In the normal world he'd never be allowed near a gun, but since it's America he's a cop who stands there the WHOLE time Aaron Bushnell burns to death while the others try to put the fire out. What was he ready to shoot? Rogue flames?" read another post.

"As security tried help US soldier Aaron Bushnell when he set himself on fire demanding 'Free Palestine!' and an end to the genocide outside the Israeli embassy against US complicity, an Israeli agent pointed a gun at him. Security said "I don't need guns I need fire extinguishers" posted a user.

"The video of Aaron Bushnell's death strongly suggests his life could have been saved if the police - who had noticed him and were approaching before he even lit the fire - had attempted to do so instead of spending over a minute just threatening to shoot him," wrote another user.