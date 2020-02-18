Just days after Wendy Williams made a 'tearful apology' for her distasteful remarks against gay men on her talk show, she is back to her usual ways of demeaning people and situation. Hours after sex therapist Amie Harwick was murdered, Williams made fun of her fatal fall from her apartment on her show. The LAPD police had found a seriously injured Harwick lying unresponsive on the ground below her three-story building.

She was taken to the hospital where the doctors could not revive her. The police had found pieces of evidence of forced entry and struggle in Harwick's house. Later, the police arrested Harwick's ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, against whom she had applied for a restraining order, as a suspect in the murder.

Here is what Williams said

On her show, The Wendy Williams Show, Williams while confirming that it was Harwick's ex-boyfriend, who pushed her off a third-story balcony, and not comedian Drew Carey, her former-fiancé, Williams said: "I'll give you a little backstory. But she was killed not by Drew but by the ex." Making a gesture by raising her eyes upwards and downwards towards the floor, Williams said the famous phrase used by Carey in his game show, The Price is Right: "Come on down."

Williams' gesture of witnessing a fall with the phrase was met with cold silence from the audience barring a few groans, making it absolutely clear that they did not like the tasteless descriptions of Harwick's death.

Public outcry over Williams comments demand her removal

As soon as the clip of the Williams reaction was posted on social media, netizens slammed the host. "I'm so sick of @WendyWilliams and her inconsiderate comments. She's not funny. What kind of person laughs at someone's death or jokes about it," wrote a user.

"And this is why I stopped watching her a long time ago. Tacky, classless and just plain mean. How is she going to say that did not come from a place of malice?" said another. "The comment you made regarding Dr Amie Harwick's death was vulgar, tasteless and heartless. she was a good person, who was a victim of a senseless crime," tweeted another.

Controversial statements made by Wendy Williams

This is not the first time William has found herself a subject of online fury. During her review of hot topics, Williams while talking about Galentine's Day, started ranting against the gay men after she asked her audience about the celebrations. "If you're a man and you're clapping, you're not even a part of this. You don't understand the rules of the day ... I don't care if you're gay. You don't get a menses every 28 days. You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through."

Adding further the show's host said: "And stop wearing our skirts and our heels. Just saying, girls, what do we have for ourselves. ... Looky here now, gay men, you'll never be the women that we are. No matter how gay."

Last month, Williams was criticised after she made fun of Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix's 'cleft lip' scar on her show. While talking about Phoenix, she called him 'oddly attractive' before going on to comment about his upper lip, hidden under the beard. Before gesturing by putting a finger under her lip mimicking the cleft lip, she said: "When he shaves off his moustache he's got a hairline fracture. He's got one of those — what do you call it? Cleft lip, cleft palate." She had to apologise for her remarks later.