When it comes to Jennifer Lopez, age is just a number. Bearing an envious figure that is bound to melt any heart, 50-year-old Lopez recently posted a picture on Instagram wearing nothing but a teeny-weeny white bikini.

Lopez, who skipped the Oscars, along with Shakira had won hearts with their performance at Super Bowl Halftime. The singer had performed on a medley of her famous songs.

A relaxed Lopez recharged everyone with her sizzling picture

In her latest post on Sunday, the singer posted a selfie taken indoors at an unknown location. Showing off her well-toned body and sculpted midriff, the Let's Get Loud singer wore a white colored two-piece bikini that left little to the imagination. She captioned the post: "Relaxed and recharged."

The mother of two wore no make-up and yet looked every bit of the ravishing diva she is as she tied her tresses into a bun on top of her head. In the backdrop one could see a luxe Versace couch cushion placed on chair and a sparkly cup decked with golden and silver colored shiny stones.

Just three days ago, JLo had posted a black and white picture wearing an animal print jacket, bottom and sleek sandals as she announced the launch of her footwear collection. She wrote on the post: "I'm so excited to announce the launch of JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ­, my new footwear collection designed by me and sold only at @DSW "

Post goes viral with more than 7 million likes

Boasting of 114 million followers on her Instagram page, Lopez's white bikini post soon went viral with fans talking about it on Twitter too.

Model Dolly Castro was the first one to comment her post calling the sizzling post, "The baddest of all time."

"Now that's how you start a wowza!!!" wrote another user. Another fan commented: "OH MY GOOOD!! I am officially completely sure that you are 30 years old and have deceived humanity all this time lol Love you queen." JLo's closest friend, Gabrielle Union wrote: "Unicorn."

Just a few days ago, Lopez had slammed critics who had called her SuperBowl halftime performance vulgar: "I think that's honestly silliness. Both of us are really respectful performers who are moms and have kids and are very conscious of what we do," said Lopez while talking about herself and Shakira.

"We (put on) a show that I believe was a celebration of women and our Latino culture that I think was really well reserved. And that small faction of people who want to be negative about it, I can't even let in," she added.