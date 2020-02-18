Foldable display devices are expected to be the in-thing in smartphones in the foreseeable future. The technology is still in its infancy and requires time to mature. Well, at least Motorola's highly anticipated foldable smartphone Razr suggests so.

According to a report in Input magazine, the foldable display hinge has a severe issue, which makes the display come out and get separated from the top laminated plastic layer. The issue creates a visible bubble on the screen and makes the device display look extremely flimsy. It also might decrease the touch experience due to the noticeable gap between the display and the top plastic layer.

The writer, James Wong, says the problem is not because of any physical damage on the lamination surface or scratch, but a manufacturing issue. The issue is a primary concern to take care of, as it is making the display pixels to split into two different layers.

The report also claims that the foldable touchscreen has visible cracks, and the distortion makes the hinge part of the display unresponsive. The report hints that the issue might be due to extreme weather changes. Earlier, a Twitter user claimed his latest Samsung foldable smartphone Z Flip display was found cracked once unboxed. He also hinted that it might be because of taking the phone out in freezing weather.

One YouTuber found the Samsung Z Flip display quite flimsy after he went through a stress test on the device display. Samsung has swiftly responded saying the screen is ultra-thin and suggested using the display with light touches.

While the Samsung Z Flip comes at a starting price of $1,380, the Moto Razr is available in the market at $1,500. For its price, the Moto Razr offers a 6.2-inch plastic OLED display with 2142x876 pixels resolution. The foldable smartphone also features a secondary glass OLED display measuring 2.7 inches with 800x600 pixels. The device runs on Snapdragon 730 SoC coupled with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The Moto Razr packs a 16 MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 5 MP selfie camera.