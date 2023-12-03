Welcome to Samdalri Episode 2: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Welcome to Samdalri episode 2 will air on JTBC on Sunday (December 3) at 10:30 pm KST. The chapter will feature the various challenges faced by Jo Sam Dal on Jeju Island. She will meet her childhood friend, Jo Yong Pil. People in Korea can watch the romance drama on TV and stream it on TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

The JTBC drama features Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun as the main cast. Ji Chang Wook portrays Jo Yong Pil, a weather forecaster at the Meteorological Administration in Jeju Island. Shin Hye Sun appears as a fashion photographer named Jo Sam Dal. Her stage name is Jo Eun Hye.

Here is everything about Welcome to Samdalri episode 2, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The romance drama will air its next episode on JTBC on Sunday (December 2) at 10:30 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Welcome to Samdalri Episode 2:

US - 8:30 am

Canada - 8:30 am

Australia - 12:00 pm

New Zealand - 2:30 am

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 7:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 9:30 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 2:30 pm

France - 2:30 pm

Spain - 2:30 pm

UK - 1:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 9:30 pm

Story and Casts

The story of this romance drama begins with a reunion of two childhood friends -- Jo Yong Pil and Jo Sam Dal. They were born five minutes apart on the same day and spent most of their childhood and youth together at Jeju Island. The childhood friends parted ways after the male lead decided to spend the rest of his life in his hometown while his friend went to Seoul for a job. The K-drama will focus on their reunion.

"They are sincere in creating a romance on another level as they work hard and endlessly discuss how to make Yong Pil and Sam Dal's story more heart-fluttering, hilarious, and emotional," the production team shared.

Supporting Casts

Kim Mi Kyung portrays Go Mi Ja, Sam Dal's mother and a leader of haenyeo. Seo Hyun Chul plays Jo Pan Sik, Sam Dal's father and a bus driver on Jeju Island. Shin Dong Mi features Jo Jin Dal, Sam Dal's older sister, and a former flight attendant. Kang Mi Na appears as Jo Hae Dal, Sam Dal's younger sister. Kim Do Eun portrays Cha Ha Yul, Hae Dal's daughter. Yu Oh Seong plays Jo Sang Tae, Yong Pil's father and a contract worker in the civil affairs team, and Jeong Yu Mi features Bu Mi Ja, Yong Pil's late mother.