Welcome to Samdalri Episode 15: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Welcome to Samdalri episode 15 will air on JTBC on Saturday (January 20) at 10:30 pm KST. Cho Sam Dal and Jo Yong Pil will get in trouble in the upcoming chapter. The viewers can also look forward to the new challenges faced by the onscreen couple in this episode. People in Korea can watch the romance drama on TV and stream it on TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

When the Camellia Blooms director Cha Young Hoon directed this K-drama featuring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun. The actor portrays a weather forecaster named Jo Yong Pil, who works at the Meteorological Administration on Jeju Island. Shin Hye Sun appears as a fashion photographer named Jo Sam Dal. Her stage name is Jo Eun Hye.

Here is everything about Welcome to Samdalri episode 15, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Welcome to Samdalri Episode 15:

US - 8:30 am

Canada - 8:30 am

Australia - 12:00 pm

New Zealand - 2:30 am

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 7:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 9:30 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 2:30 pm

France - 2:30 pm

Spain - 2:30 pm

UK - 1:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 9:30 pm

Story and Casts

The story of this romance drama begins with a reunion of two childhood friends -- Jo Yong Pil and Jo Sam Dal. They were born five minutes apart on the same day and spent most of their childhood and youth together at Jeju Island. The childhood friends parted ways after the male lead decided to spend the rest of his life in his hometown while his friend went to Seoul for a job. The K-drama will focus on their reunion.

Kim Mi Kyung will portray Go Mi Ja, Sam Dal's mother and a leader of haenyeo. Seo Hyun Chul will play Jo Pan Sik, Sam Dal's father and a bus driver on Jeju Island. Shin Dong Mi will feature Jo Jin Dal, Sam Dal's older sister, and a former flight attendant. Kang Mi Na will appear as Jo Hae Dal, Sam Dal's younger sister. Kim Do Eun will portray Cha Ha Yul, Hae Dal's daughter. Yu Oh Seong will play Jo Sang Tae, Yong Pil's father and a contract worker in the civil affairs team. Jeong Yu Mi will feature Bu Mi Ja, Yong Pil's late mother.