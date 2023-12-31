'Please Don't Insert Sangdo into Their Relationship' - Welcome To Samdalri Viewers Express Disappointment

Welcome to Samdalri has been teasing a love triangle between Jo Yong Pil, Jo Sam Dal, and Boo Sang Do in the previous episodes. The viewers recently expressed their disappointment on social media platforms, including Twitter. A Netizens urged the producers to exclude Sang Do from the relationship between Yong Pil and Sam Dal, while another social media user requested the production team not to include a love triangle in this mini-series.

After watching episode 9 of this JTBC romance drama, the audiences shared their opinions about the current developments in the relationship between the onscreen couple. According to the audiences, they are eager to watch the onscreen couple taking their relationship to the next level instead of facing some issues due to a love triangle.

"A love triangle is not needed for this one. The history and unwavering love from BOTH Yong Pil and Samdal is solid. Sangdo does not stand a chance," a Netizens shared.

"Please, do not insert Sangdo into their relationship. Please focus on our Yongdal. I need more of their present-time moments," another netizen wrote.

"Seriously! I am getting annoyed by his insistence on liking Samdal," a viewer said.

"Yeah, it is unnecessary. He is just being stubborn. He should know by now that Samdal thinks of him just as a friend / lil bro," another follower of this mini-series agreed.

How to Watch Welcome To Samdalri Episode 10?

Welcome To Samdalri will return with a new episode on Sunday (December 31) at 10:30 pm KST. Episode 10 will focus on the onscreen romance between Cho Sam Dal and Jo Yong Pil. The viewers can also look forward to the new challenges faced by the onscreen couple in this episode. People in Korea can watch the romance drama on TV and stream it on TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

When the Camellia Blooms director Cha Young Hoon directed this K-drama. The JTBC mini-series features Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun. Ji Chang Wook portrays Jo Yong Pil, a weather forecaster at the Meteorological Administration in Jeju Island. Shin Hye Sun appears as a fashion photographer named Jo Sam Dal. Her stage name is Jo Eun Hye.

Here are the International Air Timings of Welcome to Samdalri Episode 10:

US - 8:30 am

Canada - 8:30 am

Australia - 12:00 pm

New Zealand - 2:30 am

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 7:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 9:30 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 2:30 pm

France - 2:30 pm

Spain - 2:30 pm

UK - 1:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 9:30 pm

Story and Casts

The story of this romance drama begins with a reunion of two childhood friends -- Jo Yong Pil and Jo Sam Dal. They were born five minutes apart on the same day and spent most of their childhood and youth together at Jeju Island. The childhood friends parted ways after the male lead decided to spend the rest of his life in his hometown while his friend went to Seoul for a job. The K-drama will focus on their reunion.

Kim Mi Kyung portrays Go Mi Ja, Sam Dal's mother and a leader of haenyeo. Seo Hyun Chul plays Jo Pan Sik, Sam Dal's father and a bus driver on Jeju Island. Shin Dong Mi features Jo Jin Dal, Sam Dal's older sister, and a former flight attendant. Kang Mi Na appears as Jo Hae Dal, Sam Dal's younger sister. Kim Do Eun portrays Cha Ha Yul, Hae Dal's daughter. Yu Oh Seong plays Jo Sang Tae, Yong Pil's father and a contract worker in the civil affairs team. Jeong Yu Mi features Bu Mi Ja, Yong Pil's late mother.