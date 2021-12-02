Weepy Alec Baldwin Claims He Did Not Pull Gun's Trigger in Fatal Shooting of Halyna Hutchins; Gets Slammed on Internet

Alec Baldwin was slammed on social media after he said that he did not pull the trigger of the prop gun which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The incident took place on the sets of 'Rust' in New Mexico.

The unfortunate incident took place on October 21. Apart from killing Hutchins, a director of photography was also injured in the incident.

Baldwin Says He Had No Idea About the Real Bullet

The actor's new claim was part of a preview of an exclusive interview with George Stephanopolous released by ABC. The interview will be aired on Thursday.

A weepy Baldwin is seen describing Hutchins as someone who was loved, liked and admired by everyone who worked with her. Stephanopolous is then seen asking Baldwin "You haven't said much in public since that tragic accident? Why speak out now? I think the big question and the one you must have asked yourself 1000 times, how could this happen? You've described it as a one 2 trillion shot, and the gun was in your hand. How do you come to terms with that? It wasn't in the script for the trigger pull."

"Well, the trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," Baldwin said.

"So you never pulled the trigger?" asked a shocked Stephanopolous. "No, no, I would never point a gun and pull that trigger at them. Never," Baldwin said.

On being asked how he thinks a real bullet got on the set, Baldwin said that he has no idea. "Someone put a live bullet in a gun. A bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property," he added.

Social Media Trolls Baldwin

Soon after the clipping was released by the network, the actor was mercilessly trolled for his claim by the social media users.

"Alec Baldwin claims he didn't "pull the trigger." Is that the same as the SUV that drove itself in Waukesha?" tweeted a user.

"Alec Baldwin says he did not pull the trigger before the bullet struck, killed 'Rust' cinematographer #NSEUPDATE," wrote another.

"Alec Baldwin claims he "didn't pull the trigger". We have "SUV's" taking out people at Christmas parades. Crazy stuff," read another tweet.

"Alec Baldwin's denial that he pulled that trigger will go in the annals of history along with "I did NOT have sexual relations with that woman!" and other goodies," opined a user.