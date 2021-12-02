Did Scottish Rugby Player Siobhan Cattigan Die Due to Covid-19 Vaccine? Disturbing Theory as Cause of Death is Unclear

The death of 26-year-old Scottish rugby player Siobhan Cattigan has caused an alarm on social media, with many users suspecting that it was caused due to Covid-19 vaccine. Cattigan's death, which took place on Friday, was announced through a statement issued by the Stirling County Rugby Football Club. However, the statement did not cite the player's cause of death.

Cattigan, who resumed rugby after joining the University of Sterling, made her international debut in 2018. She represented Scotland in a match against Wales during the Women's Six Nations.

Condolences Pour in For Siobhan Cattigan

Describing Cattigan, who won 19 caps for her country, as a big part of the team, the Stirling County RFC stated, "It's with a heavy heart we pass on the news of the tragic passing of Siobhan (Shibby) on Friday 26th November. Shibby has been a big part of County for many years and will be hugely missed by everyone at the club. She was central to the development of women's rugby within the club & an inspiration to the girls in the youth section," the statement continued.

In a tweet, Scottish Rugby issued a statement mourning the loss. "Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Scotland International Siobhan Cattigan. The thoughts of all our people and players go out to Siobhan's family, friends and many teammates at Stirling County and Scotland at this incredibly difficult time," the tweet read.

Daily Mail reported that World Rugby chairman and former England captain Sir Bill Beaumont stated that he was deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan. "She was a fine player and an inspiration to many," he said.

Conspiracy Theories Surround Player's Cause of Death

Even though Cattigan's cause of death was not disclosed, there were many who attributed it as a side effect of vaccine. "Another example of vaccine "dies suddenly". Wonder what your excuse will be when this starts happening to 5-11 year olds," read a tweet.

"Another "rare coincidence" When will media outlets & players start speaking out on these blatant vaccine side affects? There was another fan had a heart attack today at Southampton Scottish rugby player Siobhan Cattigan died yesterday aged 26 This is only THIS WEEKS incidents," opined another user.

"Another of the over 108 super fit and young sports people dead from the COVID Vaccine. When are the people going to wake up? How many need to die before action is taken. Rise up and revolt!" tweeted a user.

"Force through coercion. You lose your job if you don't get the vaccine in some industries. That's forced. Siobhan cattigan yesterday, RIP. It's Just coincidental though of course," wrote another.