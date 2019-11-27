The Weeknd might be coming up with a song dedicated to his former lover Selena Gomez. The rumour mills went abuzz after The Weeknd registered a song titled 'Like Selena" on the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) website.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, recently took to Instagram and posted his blurred face with a cryptic message: 'Tonight we start a new brain melting psychotic chapter! Let's go!'

The Instagram post coupled with the registration of a new song, fuelled the rumours of a possible song about the Starboy singer's his ex.

The Weeknd- Gomez history

The Weeknd and Gomez who started dating in January 2017, broke up after 10 months in October,2017. As a couple, they made their official red-carpet debut during the Met Gala held in May, 2017. Both refused to comment on the reasons behind their split. Post breakup, the weeknd got back to his ex-Bella Hadid only to break up sometime later.

It is nor for the first time that The Weeknd made reference about Gomez in his songs. The fans believed that the lyrics of 'Call Out My Name' track, "I almost cut a piece of myself for your life, guess I was just another pit stop, 'til you made up your mind, you just wasted my time, was about Gomez's kidney transplant. The track was released in 2018.

Gomez recently performed at the American Music Awards 2019 after a break of two years. She performed live on her latest songs, 'Lose You to Love Me' and 'Look At Her Now'.

What they said about each other

Prior to their split, Gomez while speaking about the relationship, a few months before it ended, said: "I really am [happy]. It's great. I don't depend on one area of my life to make me happy. It's really important for me to love and nourish my friends and family, and to make sure that I never get influenced by a guy. I've wanted to be in a strong headspace for years, and I really wasn't. Before, I was so young and easily influenced, and I'd feel insecure. You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you, if that makes sense. 'I'm lucky because he's more of a best friend than anything else.'

Speaking about his split in an interview conducted during the release of his album My Dear Melancholy, released in March, the weeknd, said: "You want to get it out. It's like you close a chapter. [But] I don't want to open that Pandora's box, talking about relationships. Prior to Melancholy, I had a whole album written, done, which wasn't melancholy at all because it was a different time in my life.'