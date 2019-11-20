With this year's American Music Awards just around the corner, all music lovers will have a great time listening to your favourite artistes. The music awards are scheduled to take place on November 24 2019. Taylor Swift, who has been going through a rough patch recently, will be performing her songs without any hassle.

However, she is not the only artiste to perform. Dick Clark Productions and ABC have announced the list of artistes who will be performing next week! Fans have already gone crazy after hearing the news of Selena Gomez who will be performing her hit singles she released this year, "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now."

Jonas Brothers to impress

A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera will be performing together for the second time. They had previously performed in the AMAs in 2013 and this is definitely going to be special for the trio. Artists like Post Malone, Travis Scott, Ozzy Osbourne and WATT will be also performing together and the audience won't be able to keep calm during this powerpack performance.

The Jonas Brothers have also been added to the star-studded list of performers. The "Sucker" singers will also be performing and filling the atmosphere with their warmth. The other artists who will also be performing are Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Kesha, Dua Lipa, Thomas Rhett, Lizzo, Shania Twain.

Artist of the Decade Award

Earlier this month, it was announced that Taylor Swift will be honoured at the AMAs. The "Blank Space" singer has earned herself the "Artist of the Decade" Award because of her accomplishments in the music industry. Swift has won 23 awards in the previous years.

She also holds the record for winning the most Billboard Music Awards that has ever been won by a female artist. All the people who have been eagerly waiting for AMAs will be in for a visual treat since the artists who are to perform have so much to offer!