Salena Gomez has been trying to set a perfect example for her millions of fans and followers by liking and dropping flattering comments on Bella Hadid's Instagram posts, who previously dated Salena's ex The Weekend. However, this was followed by a lot of drama when the model removed the recent post that Salena commented on.

Of course, this didn't go unnoticed by the popular singer's ardent fans, who were quick to comment saying 'Ms. Hadid deleted the post'. To this, Salena responded, ''This sucks.'' However, now it seems that the two A-listers have talked things over and made up as Selena wrote: ''NO. I shouldn't have spoken without knowing the truth. I'm sorry. Please don't be hurtful. She is a wonderful person and it was all a misunderstanding.''

As per reports in TMZ, after this whole drama, Bella actually went out of her way to reach out to Selena this weekend to squash any potential beef. The two big-wigs of Hollywood had a chat after the big deletion. The sources further informed that the model simply deleted the post because she didn't like the pic.

It all started when the model shared a portrait from a Dior ad to which Gomez commented 'stunning' with a heart eyes. However, Bella deleted the post soon after, but fans screen grabbed, reposted and brought it to the attention of Salena. She then responded to the fan post by writing, "That sucks ." Like Selena, the fan account also regretted bringing the situation to light, and shared an apology on Nov. 18.

It was in January 2017, when Bella hit the "Unfollow" button on Selena's page soon after reports surfaced that the singer was dating Bella's ex, The Weeknd. Reportedly, Selena and The Weeknd went on to enjoy a 10-month romance. They parted ways in October 2017. Selena refollowed the model on Instagram on Nov. 5, but Bella has not yet followed her back.

Meanwhile, Bella and The Weeknd had an on-again-off-again romance for several years. The two are now in good terms even after breakup as The Weeknd attended Bella's recent birthday on October 9.