Korean Music Awards 2023: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Nomination List, and More

Korean Music Awards (KMA) 2023 might take place with a worldwide live broadcast at Nodeul Live House, Nodeulseom, Seoul, in March. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, could watch the annual award ceremony live online from the comfort of their homes.

The Korean Music Awards Selection Committee is hosting the star-studded event in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Korea Creative Content Agency. The event would recognize the best music released from December 2021 to November 2022. Unlike other South Korean music awards, KMA considers the sales records to select winners.

Musical achievements by bands and artists will be considered while selecting the winners in each category. The committee gives greater importance to the songs and albums of the artists themselves. So, here is everything to know about the 20th annual Korean Music Awards, including hosts and live streaming details.

As of now, the organizing committee has only released the nomination list for this year. Korean music lovers from various parts of the world will have to wait a little longer for more details about the 20th annual award ceremony.

Korean Music Awards 2023 Nomination List

Album of the Year

250 for PPONG

The Black Skirts for TEEN TROUBLES

Nucksal, CADEJO for Sincerely Yours

Line and Circle for Night and Day

Song Young Joo for Atmosphere

NewJeans for New Jeans

Song of the Year

(G)I-DLE for TOMBOY

Silica Gel for NO PAIN

Younha for Event Horizon

Jang Ki Ha for Envy None

IVE for LOVE DIVE

NewJeans for Attention

Artist of the Year

250

Nucksal, CADEJO

Younha

Jang Ki Ha

NewJeans

Rookie of the Year

Kim Yujin

Sion

HANRORO

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

Best K-Pop Album

(G)I-DLE for I Love

(G)I-DLE for I NEVER DIE

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon for INVU

LE SSERAFIM for ANTIFRAGILE

NewJeans for New Jeans

Best K-Pop Song

(G)I-DLE for TOMBOY

IVE for LOVE DIVE

LE SSERAFIM for ANTIFRAGILE

NewJeans for Attention

Red Velvet for Feel My Rhythm

Best Pop Album

Light & Salt for Here We Go

AKMU's Lee Chan Hyuk for ERROR

Lim Young Woong for IM HERO

Jang Ki Ha for Levitation

Choi Beck Ho for Moment

Best Pop Song

250 for It Was All a Dream

DAY6's Wonpil for A Journey

Younha for Event Horizon

AKMU's Lee Chan Hyuk for Panorama

Jang Ki Ha for Envy None

Best Rock Album

Lanalogue for Stereo Out!

Concorde for Supersonic Airliner

ABTB for iii

BADLAMB for Universal Anxiety

OVerdrive Philosophy for OVerdrive Philosophy

Best Rock Song

BADLAMB for Love, Lies, Bleeding

HarryBigButton for Thelma & Louise

OVerdrive Philosophy for Painful Truth

Jambinai for from the place been erased (feat. Sunwoojunga)

Concorde for Rainbow flowers are blooming

Best Modern Rock Album

TRPP for Here to stay

The Black Skirts for TEEN TROUBLES

The Bowls for Blast From The Past

Say Sue Me for The Last Thing Left

Huckleberryfinn for The Light Of Rain

Best Modern Rock Song

Say Sue Me for To Dream

Silica Gel for NO PAIN

Cho Yong Pil for Moment

HANRORO for Let Me Love My Youth

Huckleberryfinn for Tempest

Best R&B and Soul Album

Slom for WEATHER REPORT

A.TRAIN for PRIVATE PINK

CHE for Kpop

Joe Layne for Life O Life

Rad Museum for RAD

Soul delivery for FOODCOURT

Best R&B and Soul Song

BIBI for JOTTO

Sion for Braindead

A.TRAIN for SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL (feat. Meaningful Stone, Simun, Seo Bo Kyung)

Slom for ANIRAGO (feat. Zion.T)

Soul delivery for NUGS (with THAMA)

Best Rap and Hip Hop Album

Qim Isle for some hearts are for two

Nucksal, CADEJO for Sincerely Yours

Lee Hyun Jun for Lost In Translation

Paloalto for Dirt

C JAMM for Ghenn

Best Rap and Hip Hop Song

Nucksal, CADEJO for Good Morning Seoul

Lee Hyun Jun for White Lighter

Zico for New Thing (prod. by Zico, feat. Homies)

Paloalto for PRICELESS (feat. toigo)

lobonabeat! for Birthday (feat. BILL STAX)

Best Electronic Album

Two Tone Shape for Every Minute

250 for PPONG

Glen Check for Bleach

Pierre Blanche for Ego

Salamanda for ashbalkum

Best Electronic Song

250 for Bang Bus

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon for INVU (Moon Kyoo Remix)

Glen Check for 4ever

KIRARA for Stargaze

Pierre Blanche for Infinite Circle (feat. Rondo Mo)

Best Folk Album

Kim Mok In for Stored Images

Lucid Fall for Voice beside Guitar

Bae Young Gyoung for you my blue

Summer of Thoughts for Hands

Line and Circle for Night and Day

Best Folk Song

Kim Mok In for Walking in the City (feat. Dajung)

Lucid Fall for A Small Handful of Songs

Bae Young Gyoung for I love you (feat. Sunnie)

Summer of Thoughts for Rambler (with Park Hyeli)

Line and Circle for Night and Day

Best Metal & Hardcore Album

Seaweed Mustache for Bombora

Visceral Explosion for Human Meat Distribution Process

Dog Last Page for Drunken Dream

Madmans Esprit for I See Myself Through You Who See Us Through Me

Nuclear Idiots for NCLRIDTS

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Kim Ju Hwan for Candy: Memories of Nat King Cole Trio

Youn Sun Nah for WAKING WORLD

Maria Kim for Stellive Vol. 16 Two for the Road

Song Yi Jeon & Vinicius Gomes for Home

Kim Yujin for A Piece and the Whole

Best Jazz Music Album

Hoo Kim Big Band for Common Heritage of Humankind

Kim Jung Sik for Hangul, Improvisation

Mandong for Big Sun

Song Young Joo for Atmosphere

Yu Tae Sung for Michelangelo

Best Global Contemporary Album