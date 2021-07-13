'We All Quit': Dissatisfied Staff at Nebraska Burger King Franchisee Announce Resignation on Branch's Own Sign

A Nebraska Burger King has gone viral after the outlet's dissatisfied staff decided to resign and then put up a sign that reads: "We all quit. Sorry for the inconvenience." The innovative way to convey their message just below the burger giant's billboard have made the staff a hit on social media but has also left the company's management embarrassed.

The message was put up last week and stayed there for some time, till the restaurant management pulled it down on Saturday. It was the handiwork of a crew of disgruntled employees who had decided to quit over difficult working conditions and long hours.

In Protest

Employees at the Lincoln franchise in Nebraska had been dissatisfied with the management for quite some time. They claim that the franchise had been understaffed for months, while they have had to work in a kitchen with no air conditioning, even as temperatures reached above 90-degrees.

Finally last week they decided to quit but instead of mailing in their resignation they all decided to announce their decision just underneath the sign of the company. Of the nine employees who resigned, the now former general manager Rachael Flores said she once landed in the hospital with dehydration after working in the steamy kitchen without air conditioning.

"They have gone through so many district managers since I've been GM," said Flores, who joined the company in January, told KLKN. "No one has come to the store to help me out. They're so in and out."

She said that after all the nine employees at the store decided to quit, they came up with the idea to let every customer know that there would be no one at the store to serve them. "They wanted to put up a sign to say, you know "Sorry, there's really not going to be anyone here,'" Flores recounted. "Just kind of a laugh at upper management."

The plan was made on July 9 and the next day the sign was put up.

Going Viral

Flored said that they didn't want to hurt anyone and just thought of some fun before they leave and that no one would notice it but then it went viral. "I didn't think anyone was going to notice it, because we just did one sign and then it went crazy on Facebook," she said.

However, it didn't go down well with the Burger King management and they called up Flores and asked her to take it down. But Flores in response tried to have some more fun and told them that she could not take down the sign as she was already short-staffed.

At that point they told her to leave, a day before her official last day. She was then fired and asked to hand over the keys. Flores claimed that the poor working condition had driven away the staff.

A Burger King spokesperson told DailyMail.com: "The work experience described at this location is not in line with our brand values. Our franchisee is looking into this situation to ensure this doesn't happen in the future."