Way Back Love: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Way Back Love, the new romantic fantasy drama, will premiere on TVING on Thursday (April 3). It is based on a novel of the same name, written by Seo Eun Chae. The mini-series will feature Gong Myung and Kim Min Ha in lead roles. Kim Min Ha will portray Hee Wan, a young woman who isolated herself after losing her desire to live. Gong Myoung will play Ram Woo, a grim reaper and Hee Wan's childhood friend who was also her first love. Viewers in Korea can watch episodes 1 and 2 of this mini-series on TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Way Back Love will focus on Hee Wan and her struggles while featuring her relationship with Ram Woo. Screenwriter Song Hyeon Ju wrote the script for this fantasy drama with Jang In Jung, and Deok created it. Director Choi Ha Na directed the mini-series while CJ ENM produced it with Mondo Studio. The supporting cast members include Jung Gun Joo, Oh Woo Ri, Ko Chang Seok, Seo Young Hee, Jeon Chae-eun, and Jeon Jun Ho.

Here is everything about the upcoming romantic fantasy drama Way Back Love, like the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How To Watch?

The romantic fantasy drama will air its first two episodes on TVING on Thursday (April 3). People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Preview and Spoilers

The production team has shared a glimpse of Ram Woo and Hee Wan's school days before the premiere. The newly released stills show Ram Woo and Hee Wan caught in an April Fool's prank. They swap their names with one another, and Hee Wan leads a successful life. According to writer Seo Eun Chae, she is excited about the timeline between Ram Woo and Hee Wan during their school days.

"As a viewer, I've been eagerly waiting. I'm grateful to the director and staff for creating such a wonderful project and to the actors for their passionate performances. Unlike the original [novel], which focuses on the present, the drama beautifully and warmly portrays Ram Woo and Hee Wan's school days. While those moments are heartwarming, they also contrast with Hee Wan's present, making them even more bittersweet. I hope everyone who enjoyed the original, as well as those looking forward to the drama, will see the charm of the drama Way Back Love as an independent project and embrace it with warmth," Seo Eun Chae explained.