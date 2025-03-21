Heo's Diner Preview Teases Team Up Between EXO Member Xiumin and WJSN Member Exy

Heo's Diner is only a week from its premiere, and the production team has released a teaser video. The preview teases a team-up between Heo Gyun (EXO member Xiumin) and Bong Eun Sil (WJSN member Exy). The unexpected partnership between Heo Gyun and Bong Eun Sil marks the beginning of a new journey for the duo.

The teaser video begins by sharing a glimpse into the daily life of Heo Gyun in the Joseon Era. His peaceful life takes an unexpected turn after he shares an idea about changing outdated laws with his friend and colleague Lee Yi Chum. After hearing the suggestions put forward by Heo Gyun, Yi Chum begins to feel insecure. Yi Chum knows his friend is known for his sharp intellect and progressive ideas.

Yi Chum decides to eliminate Heo Gyun in fear of losing out to his friend and the willingness to achieve his goals at any cost. Heo Gyun narrowly escapes death and ends up in the modern world during his run from the assassins. Heo Gyun meets Bong Eun Sil in Seoul and asks her about the place. Bong Eun Sil doesn't respond to his queries because she becomes uncomfortable seeing a stranger in front of their family eatery.

However, Heo Gyun and Bong Eun Sil unexpectedly begin a partnership after the female lead is left alone to take care of the restaurant. When she faces difficulties in running the eatery because of her lack of cooking, Heo Gyun steps in to help her. He surprises her with his exceptional culinary talent. The teaser ends by teasing the relationship issues between Heo Gyun and Bong Eun Sil.

Watch Heo's Diner Preview Video Below:

Heo's Diner is almost here with an interesting story about a man who time-traveled from the Joseon era to the modern world. The fantasy romantic comedy-drama revolves around the life of a brilliant writer with a free-spirited nature named Heo Gyun. EXO member Xiumin will portray the character onscreen.

The cast member recently opened up about his upcoming project and shared details about Heo Gyun. He described Heo Gyun as a fair-minded, lighthearted, cheerful, innocent, and transcendent genius. According to the actor, Heo Gyun's remarkable ability to remember everything he sees just once explains his true feelings.

"He's loyal and takes care of the people around him, which is something I relate to. He also believes in treating everyone equally and dreams of a world without discrimination based on social status. Heo Gyun is someone with deep thoughts beneath the surface, which gives him an unexpected charm," Xiumin shared.

The EXO member described Heo Gyun as someone who reacts to modern inventions with unexpected comments. He asked the viewers to watch how Heo Gyun reacts to several things in the modern world. The actor said he had to practice his knife skills at home because Heo Gyun has several scenes showcasing his cooking skills.

"Heo's Diner is a show anyone can enjoy, no matter their age. Even if you just have it on in the background, I think it'll still draw you in. I hope many people will tune in. I know the director personally, and when he offered me the role, I read the script. It was lighthearted and fun. I was confident I would enjoy filming, so I decided to take it. I was especially drawn to Heo Gyun's reactions as he experiences modern inventions after time-slipping," Xiumin said.