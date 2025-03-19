Weak Hero Class 2 Cast Update: Hospital Playlist Star Jo Jung Suk to Make Special Appearance

Weak Hero Class 2, the highly anticipated second season of Weak Hero Class 1, will feature Hospital Playlist star Jo Jung Suk in a special role. After a K-media outlet reported the casting news, a Netflix representative confirmed it in a statement. Jo Jung Suk's fans are eager to know his role in the second season of this Netflix drama series.

A Netflix representative recently released a statement commenting about Jo Jung Suk's role or screen time in Weak Hero Class 2. According to the representative, it is difficult to reveal details about the screen time or the role he will play. The representative stated that all the information would be shared at a later date.

"Jo Jung Suk will be making a special appearance in Weak Hero Class 2. Please kindly understand that we cannot reveal details of his role or screen time. More information will be shared later," the Netflix representative shared.

Jo Jung Suk will make a special appearance in the upcoming K-drama because of his connection with director Han Jun Hee. The duo worked together in the 2019 movie Hit-and-Run Squad. Jo Jung Suk played the lead role in the 2024 film Pilot, which was produced by SHOTCAKE. The production company is led by Han Jun Hee.

Weak Hero Class 2 Preview

The second season of this webtoon-based drama will continue to follow Yeon Si Eun. It will feature his journey after he transfers to Eunjang High School. The high school student focuses on his new journey with the trauma of being unable to protect his friend. Though Yeon Si Eun struggles to survive at his new school, he matures while facing off against greater violence. He begins his new journey with a resolution to be alert in the future.

The first look of this upcoming K-drama features Park Ji Hoon as Yeon Si Eun, Ryeoun as Park Hu Min, Choi Hyun Wook as Seo Jun Tae, and Lee Min Ja as Go Hyun Tak. Yeon Si Eun focuses on his studies at his new school. However, he faces off against violence after meeting a new friend and begins treasuring him. The images introduce viewers to the members of a group called Union. The group represents greater violence, and Yeon Si Eun must confront them. Young actors Lee Jun Young and Bae Na Ra will play Geum Sung Je and Na Baek Jin.