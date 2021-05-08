Watch: Rain Calls Wife Kim Tae Hee 'Noona' Behind the Cameras, Fans Go Crazy

The power couple of South Korean entertainment industry, Rain and Kim Tae Hee, are in news again. They are known as the perfect couple who give relationship goals. Currently, fans are going crazy over the couple's recent commercial shoot, where Rain was seen calling Kim Tae Hee 'Noona'.

In Korean language, the word Noona literally means elder sister. But in usage, it is a reference to a woman [especially lover] who is elder to the man. In this case, Kim Tae Hee is two years elder to Rain and it is the first time Rain was caught on camera calling his wife noona.

Perfect Chemistry

The incident was captured during the shooting of the commercial of luxury massage chair brand 'Bodyfriend'. Rain and Kim Tae Hee played the role of perfect couple to promote the brand. A video of making of the commercial was released recently. Though Rain and Kim Tae Hee have appeared in videos and shows together earlier too, Rain was always seen referring to his wife as Kim tae Hee-sshi.

In the making video, Rain and Kim Tae Hee are seen demonstrating a warm and cozy atmosphere. While monitoring one of the scenes, director is heard telling the couple, "[You] look like such a cute family." Kim Tae Hee's sudden reaction to this was, "You look so fake," looking at Rain.

Embarrassed by this, Rain is seen telling Kim Tae Hee "Noona, how can you say that? Do you honestly mean to say that I'm not like that at home in real life?" Their conversation continues and realizing the situation, Kim Tae Hee says "There are cameras around..." and bursts out laughing. Rain also takes this sportively and laughs it out.

In rest of the video, the couple show an amazing chemistry and are seen cooking, eating and resting together comfortably for the shoot. Watch the video here:

Rain and Kim Tae Hee confirmed their relationship in 2013. The couple married on January 19, 2017, after dating for five years. Kim Tae Hee gave birth to their first child on October 25, 2017 and second child on September 19, 2019.

Rain's birth name is Jung Ji Hoon and he is a singer, songwriter, actor and music producer. Rain has released at least 28 singles so far. He is an established international star. He made his acting debut in 2003 with the drama Sang Doo! Let's Go To School. The 2004 drama Full House gave him the tag of hallyu star. He made his Hollywood debut with the movie Speed Racer and also starred in 2009 movie Ninja Assassin. He is the first Korean to win an MTV award. Rain is also the founder and owner of R.A.I.N. Company.

Kim Tae Hee is known for her dramas Stairway to Heaven, Love Story in Harvard, Iris, My Princess, Yong Pal. Her recent drama was Hi Bye, Mama, released in 2020. She is considered as one of the top three actresses of South Korea along with Song Hye Kyo and Jun Ji Hyun.