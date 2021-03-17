Rain Returns to Acting, Confirmed to Star in Fantasy Medical Drama 'The Ghost Doctor'

South Korean actor Jung Ji Hoon, popularly known as Rain, is returning to acting after two years. Rain is confirmed to star in the new fantasy medical drama The Ghost Doctor. He will play the role of Cha Young Min, a doctor with supernatural powers. Rain's previous drama was Welcome 2 Life in 2019.

Rain is the first actor to be confirmed as the lead cast in the drama. The Ghost Doctor is the mix of medical genre with the subject of ghosts or spirits. The story is about two doctors combining their professional skills with their special abilities of dealing with spirits.

'The Ghost Doctor'

Boo Sung Chul of The Heirs fame will direct The Ghost Doctor. The drama is being written by Kim Sun Soo of Live Up To Your Name fame. Bon Factory is producing the drama. The production house is known for giving hit dramas including Park Seo Joon starrer She Was Pretty, Park Min Young starrer What's Wrong With Secretary Kim and Song Hye Kyo starrer Encounter. Medical drama The Ghost Doctor is expected to go on air in the second half of 2021.

Rain is making constant headlines these days with the news of launching Ciipher, a new boy band, through his Rain Company. Rain who is a well-known singer is also a popular actor, has starred in a number of Hollywood movies too.

Rain's Hollywood Journey

Rain's Hollywood journey started with Speed Racer in 2008, where he played the role of racer Taejo Togokahn. Then Rain bagged lead role in the movie Ninja Assassin. He also acted in the movie The Prince also starring Bruce Wills, Jason Patric and John Cusack.

Rain is also successful in China. He starred in the Chinese romance film For Love Or Money opposite Liu Yifei. He played the lead role in the Chinese dramas Diamond Lover and Endless August.

He debuted with KBS drama, Sang Doo! Let's Go To School in 2003. But the drama that gave him name, fame with rating of 42.7 percent, was Full House where he acted opposite Song Hye Kyo. Rain's Korean dramas include A Love To Kill, My Lovely Girl, Please Come Back, Mister, Sketch, and Welcome 2 Life. Rain was cast in the movie Uhm Bok Dong where he played the role of real-life cyclist hero Uhm Bok Dong alongside Kang So Ra.