Watch Lee Min Ho on the Sets of 'Pachinko': Here's All You Need to Know About TV Adaptation of Min Jin Lee's Novel

Lee Min Ho is currently busy shooting for his multi-language drama Pachinko. He was recently spotted shooting for the TV adaptation of the Min Jin Lee's critically acclaimed book Pachinko. The King Eternal Monarch [TKEM] star Lee Min Ho was seen draped in Japanese attire as he was getting ready for shooting. He plays the lead character Hansu in the drama.

Pachinko is about the challenges faced by Korean immigrants in the 19th century in Japan. Pachinko tells the story of four generations of immigrants. The TV adaptation of Pachinko tells the story of a Korean family that moves to Japan in 1883. But the drama will concentrate on happenings between 1910 and 1989 exploring the life of Hansu, a Korean living in Japan.

The story revolves around Sunja, a Japanese who falls in love with a Korean, Hansu, at a time when there was intolerance towards Koreans in Japan. The 490-page book will be adapted into an eight-episode television series.

The drama will be available in English, Japanese and Korean languages. The locations are set across several continents including South Korea, Japan and America. Jung Eun Chae who played Prime Minister in Lee Min Ho starrer TKEM will reunite with the star in this project.

Watch Lee Min Ho spotted while shooting for Pachinko.

The Cast

Lee Min Ho plays the rich Korean-Japanese merchant Hansu. Minari-star Youn Yuh Jung will be seen playing the female protagonist Sunja, while Kim Min Ha will play her teenage character. Korean-American Jin Ha of Netflix's Devs fame will play Solomon, an ambitious young man tied up by his family's past.

Japanese actors Soji Arai will play Mosazu, a successful business and father of Solomon. Kaho Minami will play Etsuko, an independent woman who is in search of her estranged daughter. Japanese-New Zealand actress Anna Sawai will play the role of Naomi, trying to make a name in the male-dominated world of finance. Actor Jung Woong In is likely to join the cast. Lee Min Ho's co-star in TKEM Jung Eun Chae has been offered the role of Kyunghee. Pachinko is directed by Kogonada and Justin Chon. They will direct four episodes each.

Pachinko went on the floors in mid-March. Reports claim that parts of the drama are being shot at Andong Hahoe Folk Village in South Korea. On March 17, Lee Min Ho was spotted shooting at the Britannia Shipyards National Historic Site in Canada.

Release Date, Streaming Details

The production house is yet to release the date of premiere but the show is expected to release in the second part of 2021. Details on this will be updated soon. Also, posters or trailers of the same are yet to be released.

Pachinko will be available on television service of Apple TV+. Given that its an Apple original drama will be available in Apple TV app. So far there are no details available about the drama being streamed on any other channel or streaming website.