SBS Drama Awards is all set to begin at 9 PM KST shortly. The star-studded event will be organized according to COVID-19 protocols. The show will be hosted by Shin Dong-yup and Kim Yoo Jung. The event will also mark 30th anniversary of the founding of SBS the awards ceremony and will be held at SBS Prism Tower, Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul.
SBS dramas and stars of Stove League, Dr. Romantic 2, Hyena, The King: Eternal Monarch, Good Casting, Backstreet Rookie, Alice, Do You Like Brahms? The Penthouse, and Delayed Justice will compete for awards in various categories.
SBS Drama Awards Livestream:
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be livestreamed to the fans. SBS drama fans can log into
• Naver TV
• SBS Website and SBS App
• Viki
It has been confirmed that The King: Eternal Monarch Star Lee Min Ho will take part in the award evening. Lee Min Ho will attend the SBS awards after four years. In 2019 too the event was held on December 31 and Kim Nam Gil had taken home the Daesang (grand prize) for the first time in his career. Drama The Fiery Priest starring Kim Nam Gil and Kim Sung Kyun won eight awards in total, including best lead actor.
Names of the winners will be updated here shortly. Here is the list of nominees for SBS Drama Awards 2020:
Dramas competing for the Daesang [Grand Prize]
- Delayed Justice
- The Penthouse: War in Life
- Phoenix
- Do You Like Brahms?
- Alice
- Backstreet Rookie
- Mom Has an Affair
- Good Casting
- The King: Eternal Monarch
- Nobody Knows
- Hyena
- Dr. Romantic 2
- Hot Stove League
Main categories of SBS Drama Awards 2020:
- Producer Award
- Hallyu Contents Award
- Top Excellence Award- Actor in a Mid-Length Drama
- Top Excellence Award - Actress in a Mid-Length Drama
- Top Excellence Award - Actor in a Long Drama
- Top Excellence Award - Actress in a Long Drama
- Excellence Award- Actor in a Miniseries
- Excellence Award - Actress in a Miniseries
- Excellence Award - Actor in a Mid-Length Drama
- Excellence Award - Actress in a Mid-Length Drama
- Best Supporting Actor
- Best Supporting Actress
- Best Character Award- Actor
- Best Character Award- Actress
- Best Supporting Team
- Best Couple Award
- Wavve Award
- Youth Acting Award
- Best New Actor
- Best New Actress