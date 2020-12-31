SBS Drama Awards is all set to begin at 9 PM KST shortly. The star-studded event will be organized according to COVID-19 protocols. The show will be hosted by Shin Dong-yup and Kim Yoo Jung. The event will also mark 30th anniversary of the founding of SBS the awards ceremony and will be held at SBS Prism Tower, Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul.

SBS dramas and stars of Stove League, Dr. Romantic 2, Hyena, The King: Eternal Monarch, Good Casting, Backstreet Rookie, Alice, Do You Like Brahms? The Penthouse, and Delayed Justice will compete for awards in various categories.

SBS Drama Awards Livestream:

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be livestreamed to the fans. SBS drama fans can log into

• Naver TV

• SBS Website and SBS App

• Viki

It has been confirmed that The King: Eternal Monarch Star Lee Min Ho will take part in the award evening. Lee Min Ho will attend the SBS awards after four years. In 2019 too the event was held on December 31 and Kim Nam Gil had taken home the Daesang (grand prize) for the first time in his career. Drama The Fiery Priest starring Kim Nam Gil and Kim Sung Kyun won eight awards in total, including best lead actor.

Names of the winners will be updated here shortly. Here is the list of nominees for SBS Drama Awards 2020:

Dramas competing for the Daesang [Grand Prize]

Delayed Justice

The Penthouse: War in Life

Phoenix

Do You Like Brahms?

Alice

Backstreet Rookie

Mom Has an Affair

Good Casting

The King: Eternal Monarch

Nobody Knows

Hyena

Dr. Romantic 2

Hot Stove League

Main categories of SBS Drama Awards 2020: