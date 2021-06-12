With just a couple of days left for the premiere of JTBC's new Wednesday-Thursday drama Monthly Magazine Home, cast members Jung So Min and Kim Ji Suk opened up about their roles in it. They also shared their filming experiences with the viewers through a making video that was released online by the production team earlier this month.

In the mini-series, So Min portrays a magazine editor named Na Young Won. About her character, the actress said she is an ordinary employee who has ten years of experience in editing. According to the actress, Young Won lives in a rented house. She believes that a home is a place where she can be true to herself. The story of Young Won begins when she decides to buy her own house, she added.

Meanwhile, Ji Suk introduced his character Yoo Ja Sung as a real estate investor. He is also the CEO of a monthly magazine called Monthly Magazine Home. According to the actor, his character struggled a lot in his childhood, and he managed to overcome his problems through hard work. For Ja Sung, the house is just a place to sleep after a long day of work. But his life takes an unexpected turn after he meets Young Won. Their story begins from that point.

Jung So Min-Kim Ji Suk Share Filming Experience

The cast members also shared their filming experience with the viewers through the making video of Monthly Magazine Home. Both the actors revealed that they enjoyed it a lot during the production process. According to the actors, it is difficult to explain how much fun they had while filming the romantic comedy-drama.

"I have never been with such a group before. We play around a lot on the set, and we have fun," So Min said, adding that all the cast members of this mini-series are now part of a chat group. With the help of this group, they want to be in touch with each other even after the drama ends, she added.

Ji Suk also said that he had a lot during the shoot, and the viewers will get to know about it when they start watching the drama. "I learned a lot from the fellow actors during the shoot," he added.

Monthly Magazine Home will tell the story of a real estate investor and his relationship with a female employee. Mark the calenders to watch this K-drama premiere on JTBC this Wednesday, June 16, at 9 pm KST. Korean drama lovers worldwide can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming sites.

Watch the Making Video of Monthly Magazine Home Below: