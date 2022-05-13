Washington Police Officers Accused of Racially Profiling Black Woman, Falsely Accusing Her of Spraying Graffiti [VIDEO]

A woman says she was falsely accused of spraying graffiti and trespassing by two Burien police officers in a TikTok video that has gone viral on social media.

The video, shared by TikTok user @slvt4csh, who goes by Kitty Coco on social media, has amassed nearly 300,000 views on the platform.

'Do You See Any Paint?'

Kitty says she was filming a Tiktok video when the officers approached her.In the clip, a male and female officer asked to look in Kitty's bag. Based on their badges, the man appeared to be working for the Burien Police Department in Burien, Washington, while the woman appeared to work for the King County Sheriff's Office. Behind them a Burien Police Department patrol vehicle can be seen.

"Do you see any paint?" Kitty is heard asking the officers while they go through her purse. She repeated the question with mounting anger. "You guys just said I was painting on a wall and I haven't been painting on anything. I just said I'm leaving."

The female officer tells her there is "no reason to get upset," but Kitty just grew more agitated, repeatedly saying that she had been falsely accused of graffiti.

After rifling through her purse, the female deputy handed it back to Kitty, apparently without finding any graffiti paint. The officer then tells Kitty, "You cannot come back here for one year. Do you want a copy of the trespass letter?"

"Did you see any paint?" Kitty kept furiously asking. "So there's no apology? There's no apology? You guys just accused me of painting on the wall...and I have it on camera." Watch the video below:

Social Media Reactions

The video has sparked outrage on TikTok and Twitter alike with users saying the officers violated her rights and urging her to protect herself.

"File a complaint, get a lawyer, and sue," fumed one comment. "You broke no law and they are threatening to arrest you if you walk freely in the area."

"Don't ever let them search you or answer any questions...they are definitely fishing and trying to pin something on you," opined another.

Washington state classifies graffiti as "malicious mischief." The crime can result in fines of $1,000 and at least 90 days in jail. If the graffiti damages a property valued at more than $250 then it can become a felony offense, according to Lewis & Laws, PLLC.

Trespassing in the state is charged as a misdemeanor or gross misdemeanor. The first is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine and the second by up to 1 year in jail and a $5,000 fine.