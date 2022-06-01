Was Uvalde School Shooting Planned With Local Enforcement Authorities? Speculations Link it With Plans to Implement Stricter Gun Laws

Days after 19 students and two teachers were gunned down in mass shooting carried out by an 18-year-old at Rob Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, speculations are rife if the attack was planned in connivance with the local authorities.

Salvador Ramos, the teen who carried out the attack, had purchased two assault rifles shortly after his 18th birthday. The same weapon was used in the massacre which came barely days after Buffalo, NY shooting.

What is Being Claimed?

Shortly after the attack, a Facebook user Davy Michael posted a video showing cops standing guard outside the school.

"The Uvalde Texas shooting was 100% a planned attack and the cops were in on it too. What a sick, evil plan all to further their agenda. Around the same time Biden talks about gun control. The democrats are demons. Change my mind," the post read.

Apart from the FB post, there were several other users on Twitter, who expressed similar sentiments. Many even linked the attack a way to implement tougher gun control laws in the U.S. "Did you hear about how the police arrived at that school in Texas four minutes after the shooting and decided not go inside the compound out of fear of losing their lives? I said before I think the DNC planned this somehow to get rid of guns. Maybe it's both parties," tweeted a user.

"I had said that the Texas school shooting was an inside job. Someone was paid WELL to leave that side door open. They're after our guns- 2 mass shootings in a week- this was ANOTHER donkey party PLANNED event," read another tweet.

"Hey did you all see the post about the Chief of police in the Texas school shooting he was elected 2 days before the shooting Democrats putting their gestapo in place he made the cops stand down and not enter the building for 90 minutes it was all planned to force a gun grab !!!" opined a user.

Here is the Truth

Debunking the claims being made on the social media platforms, Lead Stories, a fact checking site, reported that there was no evidence of the shooting being planned or carried out by anyone other than the lone teen shooter. Referring to the video posted on FB, the outlet claimed that the narrator did not say that police were involved in the shooting in any way.

Prior to the massacre, the teen shooter had sent three messages on Facebook. The first was: "I'm going to shoot my grandmother," followed by, "I shot my grandmother."

"I'm going to shoot an elementary school" was his third and final message before attacking the elementary school.

The state police on Tuesday said that the exterior door at the school, which was used by the shooter to get inside, was left unlocked by a teacher after she closed it.