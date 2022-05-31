Video Shows Grinning Salvador Ramos Carrying Dead Cats in Blood Soaked Bag; Streamed Animal Abuse Videos on Social Media

A graphic video showing Robb Elementary School shooter Salvador Ramos carrying a bag full of dead cats has surfaced showing the grisly nature of the killer. The deranged teen is seen grinning in the video as he sits in a car holding the blood soaked bag.

The mass shooting carried out by the lone shooter left 19 students and two teachers dead. Prior to the shooting, Ramos had shot his grandmother in the face.

Ramos Had Fascination With Dead Cats

In the footage accessed by the New York Post, Ramos is seen sitting in the passenger seat of car. He is holding a clear bag with two dead cats stuffed inside the blood soaked bag. The 18-year-old is seen grinning and shows no remorse while holding the dead cats.

Speaking to the outlet, David Trevino Jr., who is related to the Ramos' grandmother by marriage revealed about his fascination with dead cats. "The shooter was known for hurting cats. He liked hurting animals," Trevino said. "I'm told he killed the cats and carried around the bag of bodies for sâ€“ts and giggles."

"The video shows he was not right in the head. He's not all there. The video raises all sorts of red flags," Trevino said.

Earlier, it was also reported apart from showing off a rifle on the social media app Yubo, Ramos would often tell girls that he would rape them. The mass shooter also threatened to shoot up schools in livestreams on the platform.

Ramos Aired Animal Abuse on Social Media

Prior to massacre, the teen shooter had sent three messages on Facebook. The first was: "I'm going to shoot my grandmother," followed by, "I shot my grandmother."

"I'm going to shoot an elementary school" was his third and final message before attacking the elementary school.

The Independent reported that Ramos's classmates from Uvalde High School revealed that he was a bully who provoked other people in order to pick fights and was seen hurting dogs. "He would go to the park and try to pick on people and he loved hurting animals," a classmate, Jaime Arellano said.

A few others also alleged that the teenager spoke about torturing animals and aired his acts of animal abuse on the live streaming platform Yubo. The outlet reported a Yubo user revealed that Ramos would "put cats in plastic bags, suspend them inside, throw them at the ground and throw them at people's houses."