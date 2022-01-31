Was Cheslie Kryst Suicide Caused by Depression? Haunting Instagram Post Pushes Theory on Social Media

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst leapt to her death from Orion Condominium building, where she was a resident, on Sunday morning. Hours before her suicide, Kryst posted a message on Instagram, "May this day bring you rest and peace."

The 30-year-old lawyer's body was found lying on the sidewalk outside her 60-story building located at 350 W. 42nd St. shortly after 7.00 am.

Family Says Kryst Inspired Others with Her Beauty and Strength

The Hollywood Reporter stated that while the former beauty queen's family did not reveal her cause of death, the New York Police Department confirmed that it was a death by suicide.

In a statement issued, Kryst's family announced her passing away. "Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague â€“ we know her impact will live on," the statement read.

Quoting sources, the New York Post reported that in a note left behind, the former Miss USA said that she wanted to leave everything to her mother. Kryst, who also worked as a correspondent for ExtraTV, won the 2019 Miss USA pageant.

Was Kryst Depressed?

Hours before her suicide, Kryst left a post on her Instagram page. "May this day bring you rest and peace," she wrote in the post. The cryptic post led many to believe that she was battling depression.

"The Cheslie Kryst suicide hit hard reading it... coming from someone who's felt that before and still does. You are not alone depression is fucked up. No matter who you are please keep fighting. It gets better I promise. Check on the people you care about. You may save a life," tweeted a user.

"A brutal reminder to always be good to people, you may never know the struggle or depression they battle alone behind closed doors. RIP Cheslie Kryst," read another tweet.

"I wonder what lies Cheslie Kryst was telling herself over the last few months for her to take her own life...You can have it all, make amazing accomplishments, and still struggle with that level of depression?? I'm shook," expressed another user.