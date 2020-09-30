President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden held a fiery first presidential debate on Tuesday night, sparring with each other as moderator Chris Wallace struggled to maintain order.

After the debate, some netizens took to Twitter to share screenshots from the debate, drawing attention to what they believe to be an electronic "wire" concealed inside Biden's jacket during the discussion.

Users also shared video "evidence" of a metal object that resembles a microphone hidden inside Biden's cuff. The device makes a brief appearance when he raises his hand to deliver a point or to cough during the debate.

This has led to speculation that Biden could be wearing a secret earpiece to receive answers from his team during the unscripted debate. Biden has previously been accused of using a teleprompter during public interviews.

Some even went as far as saying Biden was wearing an Esteem Hearing Implant that is placed above the ear and has two micro-wire probes that are injected into the nerves inside the ear canal. The technology uses bone conduction to enhance hearing with sound waves that vibrate off the bones of the skill, and the wire probes send the signal directly into the ear.

Biden Refused to Be Examined for Electronic Devices

Netizens think the "wire" and the "microphone" are suspect, especially after Trump's campaign asked to have a third party examine Biden's ears for electronic earpieces before the debate and Biden refused. Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh claimed Biden had initially agreed to the inspection but later went back on it and declined.

Murtaugh also added that Biden asked for unnecessary breaks during the debate. "Joe Biden's handlers several days ago agreed to a pre-debate inspection for electronic earpieces but today abruptly reversed themselves & declined," he said. "Biden asked for multiple breaks during the debate, which President Trump doesn't need, so we have rejected that request."

Besides Mr Trump accusing his Democratic challenger of attempting to wear an electronic device, he has also called for each of them to submit drug tests before and after every debate because he believes Biden uses performance-enhancing drugs to boost his performance.