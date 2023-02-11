Adriana Kuch Suicide: New Jersey School Superintendent Blames Bullied Teen's Death on 'Drug Use' and Dad's 'Affair' in Smear Campaign

A superintendent of the New Jersey school where 14-year-old Adriana Kuch was beaten in the hallway by a group of girls before she took her own life has shifted the blame on the teen and her devastated dad by claiming that she was "on drugs" and her father's "affair" led to her inner turmoil, which compelled her to commit suicide.

Triantafillos Parlapanides, the superintendent of the Central Regional School District in New Jersey, told the DailyMial.com in a heartless smear campaign against Adriana, who committed suicide on February 3 in her bedroom closet two days after being battered, that she had been offered counseling "for drugs" but she refused it.

School Starts Smear Campaign

Parlapanides rambled on about the mourning family's personal suffering when asked what school supports were provided to Adriana before she committed suicide days after being physically assaulted at school.

Additionally, he leveled a bombshell accusation against Adriana's grieving father Michael, a 22-year Army veteran, alleging that he "had an affair" when Adriana was seven years old, which led her mother to commit suicide, and later "moved the woman into the house."

"Her father was having an affair at the end of her 6th grade. Her father married the woman he had an affair with and moved her into the house," Parlapanides wrote in an email to the Daily Mail.

"Her grades and choices declined in 7th and 8th grade. We offered her drug rehab and mental services on five occasions but the father refused every time," he said.

Parlapanides then dug even deeper into the sinister revelation, alleging that the supposed affair was responsible for the death of Adriana's birth mom.

"We tried helping her several times but mother's suicide was a major reason she started making poor choices," the school official said.

Adriana committed suicide shortly around 10.46 pm on February 2. She had constantly received harassing messages throughout the day from the bullies who had attacked her and threatened to target her boyfriend next.

Heartless Attitude

The superintendent made his remarks after he appeared to support the school in a Facebook post, as well as perhaps the bullies who beat Kuch. "There are two sides to every story and when was the last time you were at Central," Parlapanides responded after an angry parent said he'd never send his children to the school following Adriana's brutal bullying.

In a previous interview with DailyMail.com, Michael Kuch detailed how Adriana's mother battled addiction before passing away tragically in 2015 when Adriana was only seven years old.

Kuch told The NY Post that Parlapanides was acting up for the media and stated that Adriana's mother's terrible death had nothing to do with his daughter's suicide. "Adrianna's mother's passing seven years ago has nothing to do with why she has passed now," Kuch said. "One thing has nothing to do with the other."

Kuch claims when he met with Parlapanides on Monday, the superintendent insisted on talking about his son Ethan's integration back into the classroom rather than the circumstances leading up to Adriana's death.

"I said, 'I'm not fâ€“king here to talk about my son Ethan. My daughter is dead. Why the fâ€“k would I talk about him right now?'" he recounted.

On Friday, he refuted Parlapanides' assertions that his daughter had "drugs counseling," noting instead that he and his wife had sought help for her because she had been using a vaporizer to smoke marijuana, as many students at the school did.

"He's pretty much blaming her," Kuch told The New York Post in response to the superintendent's statements.

"My daughter was attacked in your school and you did nothing. And now you want to blame this on everyone else except yourself because you failed and you suck at your job," he railed.

"You should probably resign and maybe even become a greeter at Walmart. I don't give a shâ€“t.," he fumed.

"I don't know how to respond to this insane deflection," Kuch said in response to the superintendent's emails.

"This guy is a piece of s**t," he said, while preparing for his daughter's funeral tomorrow.

Earlier this week, Parlapanides defended the school's choice to not notify police when Adriana was assaulted, claiming that it was against school rules and that doing so would have dealt a "double whammy" to the bullies involved, who were already punished.