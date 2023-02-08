How Did Scott Alexander Die? 'America's Got Talent' Alum Dies After Suffering Stroke While Performing Magic Show on Cruise Ship

'America's Got Talent' alum Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke, his wife announced on Instagram on Monday. He was 52. Alexander, who appeared on Season 6 of 'America's Got talent' suffered a stroke on Sunday while he was working on a cruise ship in St. Kitts.

"He suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St Kitts and did not make it home to us," Jenny wrote. "We are shattered. Please hold us in your prayers." Her caption appeared next to a photo of Scott with their children. Scott, a magician, reached the quarterfinals of the show before being eliminated.

Sudden and Tragic

Alexander impressed the judges and viewers on America's Got Talent with a variety of spectacular performances, including a levitation act. He wowed the judges with an illusion in which a woman appeared out of nowhere, appeared to be supported by water, and then appeared to levitate.

Jenny, his wife, worked as an assistant on the show.

He was sent to the Vegas round after judges Piers Morgan, Sharon Osbourne, and Howie Mandel voted "Yes". He was ultimately eliminated in the quarterfinals.

"That was really done well!' judge Howie Mandell exclaimed after his levitation act.

"Carried it off well, a bit of pizazz," Piers Morgan expressed.

"I love the twist you've put on it, it's really different," Sharon Osbourne said before all three judges allowed him to advance to the next round.

Alexander also participated in AGT and season two of Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

Tributes Pour In

Tributes started pouring in from fellow entertainers soon after Jenny announced his passing. "A brilliant and creative magician left us today. Scott Alexander was fab, and he gifted us with great performances and awesome material which will take his name forward. A real loss. Scott was one of the really good ones. #RIPScottAlexander," tweeted daredevil Jonathan Goodwin.

"The world of magic is a poorer place today. Shocked and saddened at the sudden passing of Scott Alexander. My thoughts are with his family," Magician Paul Armstrong wrote.

Friends also offered support in the comments area of Jenny's Instagram post. "Keeping you and your family in my prayers. Stay Strong! He knows he was loved. I remember seeing him on American Got Talent, so sad to hear that this happened," one supporter wrote.

"I'm sitting here in shock staring at my computer screen. Jenny, my heart is heavy thinking of you and your kids. I will be praying for you all for strength. God Bless you, your kids and may your husband always be your guardian angel!!!!" another fan wrote.

According to TMZ, Alexander is survived by his wife Jenny and their three children.