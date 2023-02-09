Philadelphia Students Under Investigation After Video Shows Them Applying Blackface, Making Racist Remarks to Mock Black History Month

A racist video of three white students from St. Hubert Catholic High School has sparked outrage on social media with protesters rallying in front of the school on Wednesday morning.

The school released a statement saying that they were aware of the video and the students involved will face disciplinary action.

'You're Nothing But a Slave'



The video in question shows the teen girls, one of whom spray-paints the face of another with a dark color while yelling "Know your roots!" and "It's February!" and "You're nothing but a slave."

The girl with the blackface then declares: "I'm Black and I'm proud!" Other girls are heard laughing throughout the video, which was shared on Snapchat.

In another video shared online, a white girl can be seen wearing a durag and saying, "I got the durag on, I got the power to say [N-word]."

School Releases Statement, Students to Face Disciplinary Action

In a Facebook post Wednesday, school authorities said they were aware of the video and were investigating.

"Earlier today it came to our attention that a handful of students posted images and videos on a social media platform of a racially charged nature," Lizanne Pando, the school's president, and Gina MacKenzie, the principal, said in the posted statement.

"We are extremely disappointed to learn that anyone associated with Saint Hubert's would act in such a manner, which is entirely inconsistent with our values. Please be assured that this matter is being actively investigated. All those responsible will be disciplined appropriately in accordance with our school handbook," the statement continued.

The students allegedly responsible for the video are not currently in school and are being disciplined, according to the Archdiocese. Despite the video being taken and posted outside of school and after school hours, the Archdiocese stated that the code of conduct applies to students both inside and outside of school.