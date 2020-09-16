WAP queen Cardi B, who recently topped the charts with her latest hit song, is set to end her three-year marriage with Offset. The 27-year-old rapper filed for divorce from her husband at Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia, Atlanta on Tuesday. In her paperwork Cardi B mentioned that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for reconciliation after finding out the 28-year-old Migos rapper had been unfaithful yet again. The couple's split follows previous accusations of Offset's infidelity.

The WAP rapper and Offset, who share 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari, is set for an early hearing in November. Cardi B is reportedly seeking full custody of her child from Offset. Right from the start, Cardi and Offset's relationship had its ups and downs. The couple was first linked in February 2017 after which they secretly got married in September the same year. Offset even proposed to Cardi B at a concert one month later in October.

Offset's Infidelity

Shortly after tying the knot in 2017, Cardi and Offset's relationship started to fall apart. In January 2018, videos surfaced online that purportedly showed Offset cheating Cardi with multiple women. Cardi B outwardly confirmed that her husband was spotted at the center of a sex tape cheating scandal after rumors of the video and alleged love affair with another woman just three months after the couple secretly got married.

At that time, Cardi B tweeted: "No, it's not right for a [n—] to cheat...But what you want me to do?" further adding, "Go f— me another n—? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This s— happens to everyone and I be too, you too...People handle they relationship different soo." However, the couple somehow managed to patch up things and welcomed their baby daughter Kulture in July 2018.

Later in August that year, Cardi B got involved in a bar incident at Angel's Strip Club in Queens, New York. Reportedly, two bartenders claimed the rapper ordered an attack on them as she believed her hubby Offset had been romantically involved with one of them. After being criminally charged by a grand jury in court, Cardi pleaded not guilty. The verdict, in this case, is pending.

