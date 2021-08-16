Walmart to Announce a 'Crypto Partnership' Much Before Amazon Makes its 'Crypto Move' Official?

Walmart, America's most omnipresent retailer, is on the lookout for a crypto partnership as the supermarket giant posted a job opening on their LinkedIn page looking to hire a 'Digital currency and cryptocurrency Product Lead'.

The job listing reads: ''Walmart enables broad set of payment options for its customers. As Digital Currency/ Cryptocurrency lead at Walmart you will be responsible for developing the Digital Currency strategy and product roadmap.''

The listing also states that the ideal candidate needs to ''partner effectively with the product, technology, and design leaders to deliver results,'' and ''Identify Crypto related investment and partnerships.''

Going by the job listing, Walmart is most probably looking to tie up with a cryptocurrency as an official form of payment and is also planning to launch its own crypto coin and scale it further. However, the company has not confirmed that as of yet.

The job opening comes only months after Amazon posted a similar opening and it looks like Walmart is in the race to announce a crypto partnership much before Amazon makes it official.

Just recently, Amazon had put out a job opening on its website looking to hire people with experience in ''leverage domain expertise in blockchain, distributed ledger, central bank digital currencies and cryptocurrency.''

However, the listing was taken down after news publications reported that the e-commerce giant is stepping into the crypto sphere.

Amazon has since then kept things under wrap and has remained tight-lipped about further developments. Also, insiders claim that the company is currently looking to make two cryptos as legal payment on their website and the team is currently looking at Shiba Inu, Matic, HOKK and AMP.

The cryptocurrency market has experienced a spike in interest and mostly millennials have jumped into the bandwagon in 2021. Companies around the world are trying to cash-in on the new financial sector and stay ahead of the changing times.

Meme-currencies such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and SafeMoon have brought in 78 million investors into the crypto market and the numbers are expected to rise further as influential people such as Elon Musk, Mark Cuban among others have invested in the coins.