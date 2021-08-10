Amazon Reviews HOKK Coin as Legal Payment Along with 3 Other Cryptocurrencies? Yes, Says Insider

Jeff Bezos has reportedly directed Amazon to accept popular cryptocurrencies as a form of legal payment on the website by the second quarter of 2022, reports state.

The Amazon team has currently reviewed four coins, and one among them the insider claims is HOKK, along with Matic, AMP and Shiba Inu.

However, Amazon is looking to consider only two coins as official payment on their check-out page and it is not known which of the coins mentioned would be considered as legal transaction.

Crypto and stock market analyst Del Crxpto was the first to reveal that Amazon is in line with considering HOKK and other coins as a form of payment in 2022.

''Amazon denies plans to accept BTC, this is in line with my sources who say Amazon is currently investigating several projects with plans to accept crypto payments from at least 2 cryptos in 2022. So far the rumored projects I have heard are: $SHIB, $AMP, $MATIC, $HOKK,'' he tweeted claiming it to be an inside scoop.

The new meme coins are currently available at dirt cheap prices making it easy for investors to get hold of it while the top coins such as Bitcoin and Ethereum remain to be expensive and inaccessible for the average buyer, who would stay away from the premium price.

HOKK Coin at the time of publishing was trading at $0.000000000247 and is up +9.6% in the days trade. The coin had slipped -44.9% last month.

Amazon To Launch Its Own Coin?

Reports are also doing the rounds that Amazon is planning to launch its own coin by 2022 and are working towards making the crypto in-sync with their website for a seamless purchasing experience that delivers rewards in the form of new tokens added to the patron's account.

The lid was first lifted about their development when the e-commerce giant put out a job listing on the website looking for candidates having experience in ''leverage domain expertise in blockchain, distributed ledger, central bank digital currencies and cryptocurrency.''

The news of the opening was splashed across all leading outlets that Amazon is working to build its own coin and the company took down the job listing from the website and has kept things under wrap and remained tight-lipped about any developments.