Walking on Thin Ice First Impression; Episode 2 Preview, Spoilers, and More

Walking on Thin Ice premiered on KBS2 on Saturday (September 20) at 9:20 PM KST. It captured the attention of Korean drama lovers worldwide with its unique plot. Episode 2 will air on KBS2 on Sunday (September 21) at 9:20 PM KST, and focus on Lee Kyung and Kang Eun Soo as they face unexpected challenges in their partnership.

People in Korea can watch this crime thriller drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

The emotional crime thriller drama focuses on the dangerous partnership between an ordinary housewife and a teacher. The housewife Kang Eun Soo is willing to take any risk in life to protect her family. But her partner, Lee Kyung, secretly leads a double life. The mini-series, written by screenwriter Jeon Young Shin, stars Lee Young Ae, Kim Young Kwang, and Park Yong Woo. The mini-series will air a new episode every Saturday and Sunday. Song Hyun Wook directed it.

Here is everything to know about Walking on Thin Ice episode 2, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here are the International Air Timings of Walking on Thin Ice episode 2:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 PM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The preview for episode 2 hints at trouble for Eun Soo and Lee Kyung. The newly released stills capture the shock of Eun Soo after watching Lee Kyung partying with VIP clients at the club. According to the production team, Eun Soo will step in to help Lee Kyung when detective Jang Tae Goo obtains a clue about the missing bag of drugs. The head of the narcotics investigation team will head to the club and raid it.

First Impressions

pretty solid first episode imocovers how eunsoo's perfect life falls apart n the events that drives her making her decision. lee kyung/james didn't show much yet (keeping the mysterious air) but i guess we'll see more of him on next episodes.

I feel like with all the clips they released so far we've seen the first episode already haha but it was still a good episode even though i'd enjoyed it more if youngkwang had more screen time