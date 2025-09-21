Our Golden Days Episode 14 Preview, Spoilers: What is in Store for Park Sung Jae, Ji Eun Oh?

Our Golden Days episode 14 will air on KBS 2TV on Sunday (September 21) at 8:00 PM KST. The chapter will focus on the romantic journey between Park Sung Jae and Ji Eun Oh. The duo will go on a movie date and spend quality time together. According to the production team, the followers of this mini-series can look forward to watching heart-fluttering scenes between Eun Oh and Sung Jae.

People in Korea can watch this family drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

The new generation family drama focuses on the difference between how the generation gap has changed the concept of family. It stars Jung Il Woo, Jung In Sun, Chun Ho Jin, and Lee Tae Ran. Screenwriter So Hyun Kyung penned the script for this mini-series, and Kim Hyung Seok directed it.

Here is everything to know about Our Golden Days episode 14, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here are the International Air Timings of Our Golden Days Episode 14:

US - 7:00 AM

Canada - 7:00 AM

Australia - 8:30 PM

New Zealand - 11:00 PM

Japan - 8:00 PM

Mexico - 8:00 AM

Brazil - 8:00 AM

Saudi Arabia - 2:00 PM

India - 4:30 PM

Indonesia - 6:00 PM

Singapore - 7:00 PM

China - 7:00 PM

Europe - 1:00 PM

France - 1:00 PM

Spain - 1:00 PM

UK - 12:00 PM

South Africa - 12:00 PM

Philippines - 7:00 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The mini-series will focus on smitten Sung Jae, who enjoys a movie date with Eun Oh. The newly released stills capture the affectionate gaze of Sung Jae as he watches Eun Oh, completely focused on the film. Another photo shows him lovingly looking at her while they walk on the streets. Watch Our Golden Days episode 14 on Sunday (September 21) at 8:00 PM KST to know how this date will affect their love triangle.