A Hundred Memories Episode 4 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

A Hundred Memories episode 4 will air on JTBC on Sunday (September 21) at 10:30 PM KST. The chapter will show Han Jae Pil and Seo Jong Hee going on a date. They will visit various places in the city, including a music cafe, a clothing store, and a restaurant. According to the production team, the chapter will lead the trio to unexpected directions.

A Hundred Memories is an ongoing romance drama starring Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, and Heo Nam Jun. It revolves around the friendship between two young bus attendants and their shared first love. The mini-series takes viewers through the strong bond between Go Young Rye and Seo Jong Hee, with the arrival of Han Jae Pil.

Here is everything to know about A Hundred Memories episode 4, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the fourth episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of A Hundred Memories Episode 4:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The chapter will follow Jong Hee and Jae Pil as they get closer while enjoying a date. A photo captures the awkwardness of Jae Pil and hints at his excitement when he is with Jong Hee. Watch A Hundred Memories episode 4 on Sunday (September 21) at 10:30 PM KST to find out what lies ahead for them.

"Young Rye fell into shock after receiving the note that revealed that [Jae Pil's] heart was facing a different direction, Jong Hee was consumed by trauma from being a victim of violence in the past, and Jae Pil's heart, which had frozen due to wounds caused by his parents, had started to beat wildly again. The storms of youth that each of them is experiencing, without knowing one another's feelings, will lead them in unexpected directions. Please look forward to it," the producers teased.