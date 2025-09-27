Walking on Thin Ice Episode 3 Air Date Preview, Spoilers, and More

Walking on Thin Ice episode 3 will air on KBS2 on Saturday (September 27) at 9:20 PM KST. Kang Eun Soo will approach Lee Kyung with a request for another deal in this chapter. She informs him that it is important for her to seal this deal to pay her husband's medical bills. The newly released stills show her pleading with him, but his cold expression leaves viewers wondering if he will help her.

People in Korea can watch this crime thriller drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Walking on Thin Ice premiered on KBS2 on Saturday (September 20) at 9:20 PM KST. The emotional crime thriller drama focuses on the dangerous partnership between an ordinary housewife and a teacher. The housewife, Kang Eun Soo, is willing to take any risk in life to protect her family. But her partner, Lee Kyung, secretly leads a double life. The mini-series, written by screenwriter Jeon Young Shin, stars Lee Young Ae, Kim Young Kwang, and Park Yong Woo. The mini-series will air a new episode every Saturday and Sunday. Song Hyun Wook directed it.

Here is everything to know about Walking on Thin Ice episode 3, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here are the International Air Timings of Walking on Thin Ice episode 3:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 PM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Walking on Thin Ice episode 3 will feature the near end of a partnership between Kang Eun Soo and Lee Kyung. Though the housewife desperately needs help from the teacher for an upcoming seal, he is torn between his greed and his principles. He finds it difficult to make a decision and comes up with a dangerous proposal. Eun Soo freezes after hearing the proposal put forward by Lee Kyung, and does everything to convince him.