First Lady First Impression: Episode 2 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

First Lady, the new political drama starring Ji Hyun Woo and Eugene, premiered on MBN on Wednesday (September 24). It introduced viewers to Hyun Woo as Hyun Min Chul, the newly elected president, and Eugene as Cha Soo Yeon, his wife. The chapter teased marital problems between the onscreen couple and hinted at an intense conflict between the newly elected president and his wife.

The mini-series kept viewers glued to the screens with unexpected plot twists and surprise turns of events. Episode 1 began by introducing Min Chul and Soo Yeon as a power couple who stayed by each other's side even during tough times. Over the years, their relationship changed as they remained cold towards each other. They hid their hatred towards one another from the world and pretended to be the perfect couple.

However, the first thing that Min Chul demanded from Soo Yeon after he became the newly elected President was a divorce. Min Chul seems to be having an affair with his secretary Shin Hae Rin, portrayed by Lee Min Young. Is that the only reason for him to demand a divorce? It is also unclear whether Soo Yeon, who is set to become First Lady, will keep everything she has achieved over the years.

The upcoming episodes will reveal the fate of Min Chul and Soo Yeon. The political romance drama will take viewers through the intense conflicts between the newly elected president and his wife during the 67 days that lead up to the presidential inauguration. The mini-series will unravel long-buried family secrets and political conspiracies.

First Impressions

I enjoyed #FirstLadyEp1. It definitely built my curiosity for the next episode, although there were a few scenes that dragged on a bit too long for my liking.

Eugene's 4-year hiatus makes this comeback even more exciting. The break seemed to have sharpened her craft. It's easy to compare Oh Yoon Hee with Cha Su Yeon, but this feels very distinct. can't wait to see how she takes this role further!

The cast said starting with divorce builds curiosity, and I agree, it raises so many questions about the characters. With the days leading up to the presidency as the backdrop, this formula feels fresh. Hope you give #FirstLady a chance!

Just watched 1st episode. She was superb. Don't get the husband's intention wrong. Divorce while he is being elected president makes no sense. Having a mistress might not be the only reason; there's something else for sure.

While watching the drama, I repeatedly said... "ANG GANDA NI EUGENE!" She didn't have a lot of lines for this episode, but you can feel a lot of emotions just by looking at her eyes. I really feel that Cha Suyeon is dark and twisty.

First Lady Episode 2

The political romance drama will return with a new episode on MBN on Thursday (September 25) at 10:20 PM KST. The chapter might mark the beginning of a fierce battle between Min Chul and Soo Yeon. As a kingmaker, Soo Yeon may begin her war against her husband, and it could lead to a collision between love and power.

"First Lady will be a sensational series with a fresh and unprecedented premise: a divorce battle between Korea's 'first couple. From the very first script reading, the cast showcased phenomenal synergy, giving us strong confidence in the project. Please look forward to their bold character transformations and a drama that introduces an original genre," the production team shared.

People in Korea can watch the second episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of First Lady Episode 2:

US - 9:20 AM

Canada - 9:20 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:20 PM

Japan - 10:20 PM

Mexico - 7:20 AM

Brazil - 10:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:20 PM

India - 6:50 PM

Indonesia - 8:20 PM

Singapore - 9:20 PM

China - 9:20 PM

Europe - 3:20 PM

France - 3:20 PM

Spain - 3:20 PM

UK - 2:20 PM

South Africa - 3:20 PM

Philippines - 9:20 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The mini-series will return with big waves and suspense while leaving a deep impression on viewers' minds, according to the production team. The producers teased a bold and shocking story that will feature conflicts of power, love, and family. They also hinted at trouble for the newly elected president and his most trusted aide, Hae Rin.

"Ji Hyun Woo and Lee Min Young delivered not just a moment of joy, but the intense camaraderie forged on the frontlines of politics. Please stay tuned to see what fractures and downfalls await the newly elected president and his most trusted aide," the producers shared.