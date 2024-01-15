'Waiting For Their Wedding' - Fans Celebrate Reunion of King The Land Stars Lee Jun Ho, Im Yoon Ah

Girls' Generation member YoonA and 2PM member Lee Jun Ho, who worked together in the JTBC romantic comedy-drama King The Land, recently set the internet on fire after reuniting for a concert. The fans celebrated the get-together by flooding the social media platforms with messages about the two actors.

YoonA recently attended a solo concert of Jun Ho. The musical event, titled The Day We Meet Again, was held at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul on Sunday (January 14). When the concertgoers spotted the actress at the event, they went gaga about their friendship and shared their excitement online.

The Girls' Generation member returned from her fan meeting in Hong Kong to attend the solo concert. The followers of King the Land celebrated the reunion between their favorite actors. They shared their excitement on various online streaming platforms, including Twitter.

Netizens' Reactions

Remember the days, when we used to hope for all these things to happen? When will they have a drama? When will they kiss each other? Manifesting them to be the best couple, & YoonA attending Junho's concert. It's amazing how everything falls into place at the right time.

Ok. I'm waiting for their wedding.

Lol. Y'all she's with their other co-stars from KTL, but what can we do? She literally flew the first flight after her fan meeting in Hong Kong (landed early morning) then attended LJH's Concert the same day. A supportive friend indeed. No malice.

Literally, everyone is rooting for them omg yeah we're waiting for good news soon, at least. pardon my delulu mind again...

I'm sure Yoona knows fully well that she is going to make lots of headlines for attending his concert. Love that she just doesn't care.

Lee Jun Ho and Im Yoon Ah were embroiled in a dating rumor last year. The actors denied the speculations by releasing official statements through their agencies, JYP Entertainment and SM Entertainment. According to the agencies, they are close friends.

King The Land was one of the most popular Korean romantic comedy dramas of 2023. Cast members Lee Junho and YOONA captured the attention of millions of K-drama fans from different countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, and the UK, with their onscreen chemistry.